Cubs’ Michael Hermosillo nursing left forearm injury

Outfielder Michael Hermosillo has been out of the Cubs lineup for a few days while nursing a left forearm injury. Hermosillo isn’t sure where the injury occurred according to interim manager Andy Green, but the team is being cautious.

The 26-year-old outfielder is hitting .194/.237/.500 with two doubles, three homers and seven RBIs since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 17.

“He’s had a little bit of a banged up forearm the last few days,” Green said before the game. “We’re checking him day-by-day at this point in time. ... I think Rossy, after talking to the trainer’s yesterday, felt it best to leave him out of the lineup today and see how he continues to progress.

“He doesn’t really know [how he hurt it]. He took a lot of swings the day before getting ready to come off the bench, went in and played. Felt fine, didn’t have anything. Came in the next day a little bit swollen, a little bit sore. We’ve been watching it ever since then.”

Schwindel wins NL Player of the Week

The awards have been rolling in in bunches for first baseman Frank Schwindel, who was named National League Player of the Week. Schwindel has been on a tear for the Cubs since being recalled on July 29.

The Cubs first baseman hit .462 with five homers, 12 RBIs and a 1.538 OPS from Aug. 30 - Sept. 5. Schwindel is hitting .374 with 10 homers, 30 RBIs and a 1.120 OPS in 33 games since coming to Chicago.

“You could feel it from like throwing batting practice to right when he showed up. He’s one of those guys that can put the barrel on the ball wherever it’s thrown,” Green said. “If you got a hole this level, they’re gonna find it. Everybody’s got some places that are not as good as other places, but he really does have a pretty special ability to find the barrel of the bat on any pitch in any zone at any point in time, which makes really good late in the game.

“A lot of people can’t control those emotions and can’t find the barrel in crucial situations and he’s continuing to prove that he does have that ability.”

Heyward scratched

Right fielder Jason Heyward was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with cramps in his right hamstring. He was replaced by Alfonso Rivas, who got the start in left field. Patrick Wisdom shifted from left field to play right field.

He said it

Catcher Willson Contreras on older players taking advantage of opportunities: “ I know that a few guys have been with different organizations and right now, they have the opportunity to be everyday players with the Cubs and they’re doing amazing. I don’t think anyone expected them to be as good as they are right now.

“I know I said in an earlier interview that we have really good talent, because I see that. And the way they’re playing right now is nothing but amazing. The way they’ve made adjustments in the game and the energy, I haven’t felt this energy in a really long time.”