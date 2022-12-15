2023 Cubs Convention full schedule released

What do the Ricketts family, Ian Happ’s podcast and bingo have in common? They will all be at Cubs Convention in January.

On Thursday, the team released the full Cubs Convention schedule. The event, which runs Jan. 13-15, returns after a two-year hiatus due to health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule kicks off on Jan. 13, a Friday, with a red carpet special broadcast live on Marquee Sports Network beginning at 5 p.m.. The opening ceremony follows, and then “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster.”

Chairman Tom Ricketts will give remarks at the opening ceremony, but the Ricketts family will also hold a session on Saturday. Also on Saturday will be the baseball and business operations updates, given by president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins, and president of business operations Crane Kenney, respectively. Manager David Ross and some of his coaches will host an information session.

Saturday will feature several player-driven activities. Patrick Wisdom is scheduled to host the kids only press conference around midday. Happ will record his podcast, “The Compound” live. The “Road to Wrigley” session is set to include a long list of prospects in attendance: Brennen Davis, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Mervis, Kevin Alcántara, Miguel Amaya, Owen Caissie, Ed Howard, Ben Brown, DJ Herz, Ryan Jensen, Jordan Nwogu, Daniel Palencia, Chase Strumpf and Jordan Wicks.

Saturday’s schedule also includes an “On the Mound” session, with former MLB pitcher and current Marquee color commentator Jim Deshaies and members of the pitching staff, as well as Cubs bingo.

The Sunday schedule is built around a youth baseball and softball clinic. The instructors will include Cubs players and alumni – which ones remains to be announced – and coaches from the Cubs RBI program.

Harry Carayoke at the Chi Bar will wrap up activities Friday and Saturday night. New in 2023, display rooms will be available over the weekend, showing memorabilia including championship trophies, Ernie Banks’ MVP Awards, Greg Maddux’s 1992 Cy Young Award, and a game-worn jersey of Ron Santo’s from 1969.

All-access weekend passes and hotel packages are available at www.cubs.com/convention.

