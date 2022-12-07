Cubs agree to four-year deal with right-hander Jameson Taillon: reports

SAN DIEGO — Tuesday afternoon, the Cubs addressed center field. Tuesday night, they started fortifying their pitching staff.

The Cubs agreed to terms with right-hander Jameson Taillon on a four-year, $68 million contract, according to multiple reports. The move capped a day that included the Cubs’ first winter meetings splash: agreeing to a one-year deal with Cody Bellinger.

Taillon entered free agency after posting a 3.91 ERA in the Yankees rotation last season. And his ability to limit walks — he allowed 1.61 walks per nine innings last season, tied for fourth-best in the American League — stood out.

He’s also familiar with the NL Central after spending the first four seasons of his MLB career with the Pirates, who drafted him No. 2 overall out of high school in 2010.

Taillon, 31, joins a largely youthful Cubs rotation, led by veterans Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks. But Hendricks missed much of last season with a strained right shoulder, and his health remains uncertain looking ahead to next year.

“I love what we have, I love the young group of guys,” Stroman said when asked about the pitching staff in late September. “I’ve said it before, I think we’re a few pieces away from being really, truly competitive in the league.”

The Cubs will continue to be active on the pitching market.