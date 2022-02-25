Lockout creates odd problem for Cubs great Fergie Jenkins

The baseball lockout has created a unique problem for Fergie Jenkins.

The Cubs plan to honor the Hall of Fame pitcher with a statue outside of Wrigley Field this year. But with the ongoing labor strife, it’s not clear when that will happen.

That left Fergie wondering where to put the statue in the meantime. Jenkins tweeted a joke earlier this week, complaining that the statue won’t fit in his garage.

“This lockout needs to end soon, I don’t have room in my garage for an 8 foot statue of myself!” Jenkins wrote.

This lockout needs to end soon, I don’t have room in my garage for an 8 foot statue of myself! — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) February 24, 2022

In the meantime. the statue could be a neighborhood conversation piece.

On the 50th anniversary of Fergie Jenkins’ 20th win in his Cy Young season, we are excited to share a rendering of his statue that will be installed during the 2022 season at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/CKS77EzGyn — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2021

Jenkins entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 1971 and appeared in three All-Star Games over his 19-year career. He was with the Cubs from 1966-1973 and 1982-83.