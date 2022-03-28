The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 28, 2022
Opening day starter: Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman lobbying for each other

Cubs manager David Ross has yet to name his opening day starter.

By Maddie Lee
 March 28, 2022 09:35 PM
Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is expected to be one of the Cubs’ rotation leaders this season. File photo.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – The top of the rotation has already started bonding. 

Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks and newcomer Marcus Stroman, who started the Cubs’ Cactus League game against the Reds on Monday, are expected to be the Cubs’ No. 1 and 2 starters. But they’ve both lobbied for the other to get the opening day start. 

“Hendricks is the guy,” Stroman said last week. “He’s been doing this for a long time. I’ll pitch Day 5 — I really don’t care when I pitch. . . . I’ve never been prideful on that. I truly believe Hendricks should be the Opening Day [starter] just because of his career, how unbelievable he’s been in the playoffs. His résumé speaks for itself.” 

Hendricks said Stroman’s vote of confidence means a lot, but he’s told Stroman the same. Ross has not yet named an opening day starter, but Hendricks has been his opening day starter the past two seasons.

“I’m just so excited to pitch alongside him,” Hendricks said of Stroman. “And we know that whoever gets the first game, we’re excited for just the whole road together, to be together as a staff, me, him, Wade [Miley], see what we can do at the top of this rotation and set the tone and the identity for us.” 

Hendricks and Stroman only really got to know each other this spring. They’d pitched against each other before, and had a quick exchange warming up before the game.

“We’ve kind of just gotten to know each other personally right now, just get to know each other as guys,” Hendricks said when asked what they could learn from each other, “and he’s just an awesome human being overall, him and his family, everything about him. 

“But when we get into the nitty gritty of it into the season, definitely it’s gonna be fun to learn from each other. And we pitch in similar styles for sure. He’s got some other secondary stuff, but the way we use our fastballs, his sinker, especially, it’s gonna be fun to watch just how he attacks guys and take some things from him.”

On Monday, Stroman threw four innings, putting him on track to build up to around five frames in his final spring training start. Stroman allowed two runs on two hits against the Reds.

Miley and Givens bounce back

Cubs starter Wade Miley and reliever Mychal Givens felt good Monday, the day after both throwing live batting practice for the first time this spring. 

“Talking to Mychal on the bench yesterday, he felt really good, stuff was coming out well, feels like his timing is just not quite there yet, which is to be expected,” Ross said. “As long as the arm’s healthy, the balls coming out the right way, especially with his arm slot, get that timing down.”

On deck

The Cubs are set to face the Diamondbacks Tuesday afternoon. Cubs lefty Justin Steele is scheduled to take the mound opposite a former rotation mate, Arizona right-hander Zach Davies.

