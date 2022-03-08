The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs pitcher Codi Heuer apparently undergoes arm surgery

The right-hander posted a photo to Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed with his throwing arm in a brace.

By Maddie Lee
 March 08, 2022 12:13 PM
SHARE Cubs pitcher Codi Heuer apparently undergoes arm surgery
Cubs relief pitcher Codi Heuer apparently has undergone arm surgery.

Cubs relief pitcher Codi Heuer apparently has undergone arm surgery.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Cubs reliever Codi Heuer appears to have undergone arm surgery. The right-hander posted a photo to Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed with his throwing arm in a brace, giving a thumb’s up to the camera.

“Horses don’t stop, they keep going!” he captioned the picture. “Can’t wait to be back with the best fans in baseball again!”

Heuer came up in the White Sox’ farm system, taken in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB draft. The Cubs acquired him and second baseman Nick Madrigal at the trade deadline last summer for closer Craig Kimbrel. Heuer posted a 3.14 ERA with the Cubs. The timing of the injury crates complications. MLB team staff members have been instructed not to contact players on the 40-man roster during the lockout, meaning Heuer can’t talk to the Cubs coaching or medical staff until the lockout is lifted.

Cubs pitcher Cody Heuer posted this photo on his Instagram account. | Instagram.com/c_heuey12

Cubs pitcher Cody Heuer posted this photo on his Instagram account. | Instagram.com/c_heuey12

Instagram.com/c_heuey12

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
MLB threatens to cancel more games if labor deal isn’t reached on Tuesday
To the lab: How Cubs are challenging poor pitching development reputation
‘Unbelievable’ comeback: Cubs’ Kohl Franklin brings the heat in first live session
Cubs’ Ricketts family looking into bid for Chelsea FC: report
New offseason camp gives Cubs’ top prospects a head start on 2022
‘A lot of eyeballs on him’: Cubs’ Cristian Hernández embracing lofty expectations
The Latest
Refugees fleeing Ukraine wait for a train to Budapest in Zahony, Hungary on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Columnists
‘Why don’t we DO something?’
In face of war in Ukraine, the short answer, ‘Because we never do,’ is cold comfort.
By Neil Steinberg
March 08, 2022 02:08 PM
MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, Senior Vice President Patrick Houlihan, second from left, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword, second from right, and spokesman Glen Caplin arrive at the Major League Baseball Players Association headquarters in New York.
MLB
MLB threatens to cancel more games if labor deal isn’t reached on Tuesday
Both sides met again on Tuesday, but no new progress has been announced.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 08, 2022 02:03 PM
Instagram’s logo
Kids Online Safety Act would help protect children from social media harm
Children are suffering from eating disorders, depression and bullying as a result of too much time spent online, and big tech has been complicit.
By Jeffery M. Leving
March 08, 2022 02:00 PM
patch_badge.jpg
Crime
Woman, 70, found dead after police SWAT standoff in Edison Park
One person was arrested when the standoff ended Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 08, 2022 01:55 PM
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, whose office decided not to file any charges against a convicted federal felon who shot a man in self-defense in Melrose Park. But the man now faces prison time for violating terms of his probation in a previous federal gun case for having the gun he used to shoot the other man.
Politics
Kim Foxx won’t charge Melrose Park man over self-defense shooting, but he faces federal prison for violating probation by having a gun
Kevin Delaney faces at least eight months for violating terms of his federal probation. The Cook County state’s attorney faced criticism in another case last year also involving ‘mutual combatants.’
By Frank Main
March 08, 2022 01:41 PM