Cubs pitcher Codi Heuer apparently undergoes arm surgery

Cubs reliever Codi Heuer appears to have undergone arm surgery. The right-hander posted a photo to Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed with his throwing arm in a brace, giving a thumb’s up to the camera.

“Horses don’t stop, they keep going!” he captioned the picture. “Can’t wait to be back with the best fans in baseball again!”

Heuer came up in the White Sox’ farm system, taken in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB draft. The Cubs acquired him and second baseman Nick Madrigal at the trade deadline last summer for closer Craig Kimbrel. Heuer posted a 3.14 ERA with the Cubs. The timing of the injury crates complications. MLB team staff members have been instructed not to contact players on the 40-man roster during the lockout, meaning Heuer can’t talk to the Cubs coaching or medical staff until the lockout is lifted.