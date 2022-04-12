The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Keegan Thompson appealing suspension for hitting Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen

Cubs manager David Ross served his automatic one-game suspension on Tuesday when the Cubs opened a two-game series against the Pirates.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Keegan Thompson appealing suspension for hitting Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen
MLB determined Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson intentionally threw at Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the Cubs’ opening series at Wrigley Field.

MLB determined Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson intentionally threw at Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the Cubs’ opening series at Wrigley Field.

AP Photos

PITTSBURGH – The Cubs were still feeling the effects of this weekend’s bout with Brewers on Tuesday, as manager David Ross exited the field after PNC Park’s home opener festivities.

Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson is appealing his three-game suspension for hitting Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen on Saturday. But Ross served his automatic one-game suspension on Tuesday. He gave pregame high fives to his players in the dugout before heading for the tunnel.

“There’s rules in place that we don’t have a whole lot of control of and some things that make you upset, and you can get mad about it, or you can understand, ‘what’s the point of wasting my energy on something I can’t control?” Ross said. “Rules are rules. And we’re gonna continue to try to win ball games, and look out for our group, and try to protect us as best we can, and keep competing at the highest level.

“And, sometimes, I’ve got to kind of be the fall guy as well. That’s fine.”

Major League Baseball determined that Thompson intentionally threw at McCutchen in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 9-0 win Saturday at Wrigley Field. Brewers pitchers had hit three Cubs batters in the game, including outfielder Ian Happ, who left the game after taking a slider to the kneecap, and Willson Contreras, who has been hit 15 times by Brewers pitchers in his career, by far the most of any team.

Benches cleared after Thompson hit McCutchen, and Thompson was ejected. His suspension will be delayed until the appeals process wraps up.

“This is still a little like spring training,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “We’re still trying to improve on things. So if we have a guy working on a certain pitch, and they think we’re trying to do something, how are they going to be able to judge that? I understand the context of what that was in, but that part of it’s tough.”

No Brewers pitchers were disciplined.

When asked if he thought the rules had been applied fairly on both sides, Ross said: “I’m not the judge or the jury.”

Injury update

Cubs right-hander Alec Mills (low back strain) threw 77 pitches in a sim game Sunday. He was penciled in to throw a bullpen Tuesday, but Ross said Mills had been feeling “under the weather,” which could affect his schedule.

Lefty Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) played catch again on Tuesday, stretching out to over 100 feet, according to Ross. His next step will be to stretch out to 120 feet. If the feedback remains positive, he’ll throw off a mound after that.

Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation) was set to throw across the baseball diamond on Tuesday as part of his throwing program.

“He’s feeling better every day,” Ross said. “I know he feels positive, but we’re starting to ramp up the intensity, and so that’ll give the best feedback here the next couple days.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
MLB suspends Cubs’ Keegan Thompson 3 games, David Ross 1
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal looking ahead after hectic 12 months
This You Gotta See: WNBA draft, Cubs reunite with Kris Bryant, Bulls-Bucks gets underway
Marcus Stroman, Seiya Suzuki show what money can buy in Cubs’ 5-4 loss to Brewers
Ian Happ sits; David Ross again denies Cubs intentionally hit Andrew McCutchen
Benches empty in Cubs’ 9-0 win over Brewers
The Latest
FQLKzswXsA0pUeH.jpg
Chicago
3 people seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse
The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dan Kozlowski, 36, of Crown Point, Indiana, tailgates with friends Tuesday afternoon outside Guaranteed Rate Field before the Chicago White Sox home opener game against the Seattle Mariners.
Chicago
White Sox fans ready for Opening Day
“I love that everybody has a good time, and everybody is friendly,” said one diehard Sox fan at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday for the game against the Seattle Mariners. “That’s what it should be about: safety and friendship and just meeting people.”
By Cadence Quaranta
 
CV_VACCINES_010621_16.JPG
Coronavirus
Loretto Hospital CEO George Miller is out of a job
Miller had overseen the hospital when it was accused of financial mismanagement and mishandling COVID-19 vaccines.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Holland_SAO.jpg
News
Veteran prosecutor to oversee criminal cases in Cook County
Ethan Holland was named chief of the county’s Criminal Prosecutions Bureau.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Daria, 19, and Alina, 18, refugees from Odesa, Ukraine, distribute tomatoes to a woman during preparations for the celebration of Jewish Passover at the Chabad Jewish Education Center in Berlin, Germany.
Religion
For Jews fleeing Ukraine, Passover takes on added meaning this year
Rabbis and Jewish organizations are working around the clock in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe to ensure that Jews who remain in Ukraine and refugees who have fled can to celebrate the holiday.
By Associated Press
 