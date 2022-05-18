Cubs’ Marcus Stroman to start Thursday, reliever David Robertson activated

Cubs reliever David Robertson bounced in and out of the line of Cubs relievers playing catch in left field, getting his arm loose before the series finale against the Pirates on Wednesday.

After over a week on the COVID-19 related injured list, a week that Robertson described as “pretty boring,” he was finally back with the team and activated on Wednesday. He was available to pitch the same day.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman, who was also on the IL with no injury designation, is scheduled to start Thursday, opening a four-game series against the Diamondbacks. He was cleared to rejoin the team and throw a bullpen Tuesday, but the Cubs will have to reinstate him front he IL and make a corresponding move before his start Thursday.

“This is a version of our rotation that we [envisioned] coming out of spring training,” Ross said. “It’s just now finally all coming together on [May 18]. So, that’s exciting from my seat.”

To make room for Robertson on the active roster, the Cubs optioned right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A on Wednesday. To clear a space on the 40-man roster, the Cubs transferred outfielder Michael Hermosillo from the 10-day IL (left quad strain) to the IL with no injury designation, which generally indicates a COVID-19 related move. Hermosillo was on the last road trip with the Cubs.

Robertson described his symptoms as “typical.”

“I definitely needed five days off,” he added. “And then after that, it’s just a matter of getting my energy levels back up to join the team.”

He stayed in Chicago and played catch with Stroman when they had the opportunity. Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy left nets for them to throw to.

“I’m glad I’m vaccinated and boosted and all that,” Robertson said. “I think it helped.”

