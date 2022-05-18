The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Marcus Stroman to start Thursday, reliever David Robertson activated

In corresponding moves, the Cubs optioned right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A on and transferred outfielder Michael Hermosillo from the 10-day IL (left quad strain) to the IL with no injury designation,

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Marcus Stroman to start Thursday, reliever David Robertson activated
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is set to return from the IL to start Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is set to return from the IL to start Thursday against the Diamondbacks. File photo.

Getty

Cubs reliever David Robertson bounced in and out of the line of Cubs relievers playing catch in left field, getting his arm loose before the series finale against the Pirates on Wednesday.

After over a week on the COVID-19 related injured list, a week that Robertson described as “pretty boring,” he was finally back with the team and activated on Wednesday. He was available to pitch the same day.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman, who was also on the IL with no injury designation, is scheduled to start Thursday, opening a four-game series against the Diamondbacks. He was cleared to rejoin the team and throw a bullpen Tuesday, but the Cubs will have to reinstate him front he IL and make a corresponding move before his start Thursday.

“This is a version of our rotation that we [envisioned] coming out of spring training,” Ross said. “It’s just now finally all coming together on [May 18]. So, that’s exciting from my seat.”

To make room for Robertson on the active roster, the Cubs optioned right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A on Wednesday. To clear a space on the 40-man roster, the Cubs transferred outfielder Michael Hermosillo from the 10-day IL (left quad strain) to the IL with no injury designation, which generally indicates a COVID-19 related move. Hermosillo was on the last road trip with the Cubs.

Robertson described his symptoms as “typical.”

“I definitely needed five days off,” he added. “And then after that, it’s just a matter of getting my energy levels back up to join the team.”

He stayed in Chicago and played catch with Stroman when they had the opportunity. Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy left nets for them to throw to.

“I’m glad I’m vaccinated and boosted and all that,” Robertson said. “I think it helped.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
‘My moment’: Cubs’ Christopher Morel, Brandon Hughes make fairytale debuts
Cubs’ Keegan Thompson mows down Pirates in second start of the season
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman nears return, Jason Heyward to IL
Cubs’ Willson Contreras hits milestone grand slam, Wade Miley shuts down Pirates in win
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons makes first start with Cubs to open series against Pirates
‘Barrels’ of fun: Tim Anderson, Patrick Wisdom are Chicago’s leaders
The Latest
CPS_02.JPG
Education
Hundreds automatically enrolled in military-type education classes at CPS that were supposed to be voluntary, watchdog finds
The enrollment reached 100% of freshmen at four Chicago Public Schools during the last two years, according to the report from the CPS inspector general.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Happy, an Asian elephant, at the Bronx Zoo at the center of a New York court fight over whether an animal can be given rights people have.
Can an elephant also be considered a person? That’s what New York’s high court is being asked.
A ruling could be months away in the case involving Happy, an Asian elephant at the Bronx Zoo, that an animal rights group wants moved to a more spacious sanctuary.
By Michael Hill | Associated Press
 
Flanked by elected officials and supporters, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle discusses the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
News
Cook County launches guaranteed income pilot program; thousands of residents to get $500 a month for 2 years
The Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot is the latest in the U.S. to try out the idea of tackling poverty and racial inequalities by giving residents monthly cash payments. Applications will be taken in the fall for the 3,250 spots.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Mirachelle Anselmo prepares her ube croissant dough for shaping.
Food and Restaurants
Chicago chemist-turned-baker creates ube croissants that are worth a trip to Logan Square
Available only twice a week at a cafe in Logan Square, the vibrant purple pastries are a gateway to Filipino food culture.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
Ephraim Sykes (from left), Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin and James Harkness star in “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.”&nbsp;
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do May 19-25 in Chicago
“Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” the Long Grove Chocolate Fest and a National Tap Dance Day celebration are among the cool things to see and do in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 