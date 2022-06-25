The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Adrian Sampson ‘rewarded’ for bounce back after being DFA’d twice

Sampson held the Cardinals to two runs through five innings on Saturday, as the Cubs lost 5-3.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Adrian Sampson ‘rewarded’ for bounce back after being DFA’d twice
Cubs_Cardinals_Baseball.JPG

Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson made his first major-league start of the year against the Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium.

AP Photos

ST. LOUIS – When Adrian Sampson joined the Cubs on this two-city road trip, manager David Ross made sure to say, I told you so.

He didn’t lead with that, first asking about his early flight into Pittsburgh on Thursday. But after those niceties, Ross added with a smile: “​​I told you you’d be here.”

On Saturday, Sampson made his first major league start of the season, in a whirlwind year for the right-hander, as the Cubs lost 5-3 the Cardinals. He held the Cardinals to two runs through five innings at Busch Stadium.

Both those runs came in the first inning, as he gave up three straight base hits, two of which were bloopers that dropped into left field.

Sampson had earned the start after holding the Braves to one hit through 4 ⅔ scoreless innings of relief last week.Days later, the Cubs had to trim the number of pitchers on their roster to 13, as the new roster limit went into effect. The Cubs optioned Sampson to Triple-A.

“I know I’ll see you back real soon,” Ross said as he delivered the news, in what he described as an “extremely difficult” conversation.

That back-and-forth barely begins to describe the kind of year Sampson has had.

Sampson began the year in the Cubs organization, but they designated him for assignment on May 10, and Seattle claimed him off waivers. He never appeared for the Mariners, who cut him eight days later, putting Sampson in, as Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy put it, “DFA limbo.”

When he cleared waivers, Sampson elected free agency instead of an outright assignment to the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate.The Cubs signed Sampson to a minor-league contract on May 31. He hadn’t pitched in a game in over three weeks.

“For him to take that all in stride, it’s just a testament to who he is and his work ethic,” Hottovy said in a conversation with the Sun-Times. “And he’s being rewarded for handling things the right way.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Polling Place: Are the injury-riddled White Sox still the pick to win the AL Central?
Summertime, and the singing is easy. But is this quiz?
How Ian Happ has helped ‘stabilize’ Cubs amid roller-coaster season
David Bote discusses mystery setback as Cubs activate him, DFA Jonathan Villar
Ca$h talk$: Cubs and MLB find a way to embrace once-detested gambling
Cubs’ Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson key to remedying mistakes of last rebuild
The Latest
ROEPROTEST_062622_8.jpg
News
Second day of abortion rights protests focus on the future: ‘We must turn our anger into action’
A day after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision, demonstrators gathered in the Loop Saturday with a renewed determination to “help any way we can.”
By Zack Miller
 
A girl, 4, died of injuries from child abuse June 24, 2022.
News
Girl, 4, dies of injuries from child abuse in Chatham
An autopsy released Saturday found Cashawnna Love died of injuries from child abuse and her death was ruled a homicide.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_105535923.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
James Wade adds WNBA All-Star game to his coaching resume
Wade will coach Team Stewart and Las Vegas Aces’ coach Becky Hammon will coach Team Wilson.
By Annie Costabile
 
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
Bears
Bears sign CB Kyler Gordon to rookie deal
After Gordon’s signing, only Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, another second-round pick, remains unsigned.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bruno1.jpg
Sports Saturday
DePaul’s Doug Bruno reflects on a Hall of a career powered — and inspired — by women
Fifty years to the day since Title IX was signed into law, the longtime basketball coach remembered the women in his life who taught him to be the man he is.
By Steve Greenberg
 