Thursday, June 9, 2022
Cubs, Willson Contreras avoid arbitration with agreement before Thursday hearing

The move bucked the Cub’s file-and-trial policy under unique circumstances.

By  Maddie Lee
   
NEW YORK – The Cubs and catcher Willson Contreras avoided arbitration before their Thursday hearing, bucking the club’s usual “file and trial” approach.

The two parties agreed to a $9.625 million salary for 2022, a Sun-Times source confirmed, splitting the difference between the figures each side filed in March.

“I think if we had the regular time that we’ve had in years before, we would probably work it out,” Contreras told the Sun-Times in spring. “But this year, there’s basically no time to negotiate anything.”

Instead, the Cubs made time and made an exception after the lockout pushed back the arbitration calendar, forcing hearings into the regular season. Usually arbitration hearings are held in February.

