Cubs, Willson Contreras avoid arbitration with agreement before Thursday hearing

NEW YORK – The Cubs and catcher Willson Contreras avoided arbitration before their Thursday hearing, bucking the club’s usual “file and trial” approach.
The two parties agreed to a $9.625 million salary for 2022, a Sun-Times source confirmed, splitting the difference between the figures each side filed in March.
“I think if we had the regular time that we’ve had in years before, we would probably work it out,” Contreras told the Sun-Times in spring. “But this year, there’s basically no time to negotiate anything.”
Instead, the Cubs made time and made an exception after the lockout pushed back the arbitration calendar, forcing hearings into the regular season. Usually arbitration hearings are held in February.
The Latest
There needs to be more research on mass shooters before any link to fatherlessness can be established. What we do know is that fatherlessness is something that increases the odds of criminal behavior overall.
Wyatt Kopka, 30, spent the last decade coaching children between ages 2 and 17 in Downers Grove, sometimes under the name “Shannon D. Kopka.”
Jacobs took the lead on the final lap and held off runner-up Alex Maier of Oklahoma State to cross the finish line in 28 minutes, 12.32 seconds.
Defensive coordinator Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera say they aren’t concerned if the opinion will upset Black players who make up the majority of their team, some of whom spoke out about police brutality and racism in the wake of Floyd’s killing two years ago.
In a memo sent to tour members, Commissioner Jay Monahan said that even if players resigned from the tour ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London, they will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a nonmember by getting a sponsor exemption.