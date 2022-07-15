Friday’s Cubs-Mets game rained out

Friday’s game between the Cubs and Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The makeup game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. as the second game of a split doubleheader. The regularly scheduled game will start at 1:20 p.m. Gates for the makeup game will open approximately 60 minutes before first pitch.

Separate tickets are required for each game, and fans must exit the ballpark after the end of the first game.

Marcus Stroman was scheduled to start Friday for the Cubs against Taijuan Walker of the Mets. The teams have not provided updated starters for Saturday’s games. Drew Smyly and Max Scherzer were originally scheduled to start Saturday.

