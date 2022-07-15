Friday’s Cubs-Mets game rained out

Friday’s game between the Cubs and Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The makeup game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. as the second game of a split doubleheader. The regularly scheduled game will start at 1:20 p.m. Gates for the makeup game will open approximately 60 minutes before first pitch.
Separate tickets are required for each game, and fans must exit the ballpark after the end of the first game.
Marcus Stroman was scheduled to start Friday for the Cubs against Taijuan Walker of the Mets. The teams have not provided updated starters for Saturday’s games. Drew Smyly and Max Scherzer were originally scheduled to start Saturday.
Cubs’ Matt Swarmer optioned to Triple-A Iowa, Daniel Norris activated; Kyle Hendricks has long road ahead
The Latest
The defense on Friday also submitted tests she underwent as part of an anti-doping check, which didn’t detect any prohibited substances in her system.
The three-time Open champion shot 3-over 75 in the second round to finish the day at 9 over overall.
“Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do,” Barkley said.
The officer was discovered early morning at his residence in the 1st District, Chicago police said. Further details were not released.
They’re found in plant-based foods like walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, soybeans, avocados and olives, in vegetable oils like olive oil and in fatty fish.