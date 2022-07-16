The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Left-hander Brandon Hughes shining out of Cubs’ bullpen

He hasn’t allowed a run in seven of his last eight appearances, including Saturday, when he struck out four and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Mets.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Left-hander Brandon Hughes shining out of Cubs’ bullpen
Cubs reliever Brandon Hughes hasn’t allowed a run in seven of his last eight appearances, including Saturday, when he struck out four and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Mets.

Cubs reliever Brandon Hughes hasn’t allowed a run in seven of his last eight appearances, including Saturday, when he struck out four and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Mets.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Cubs’ bullpen has earned a well-deserved break.

The starters’ struggles to pitch deep into games had forced the relievers to produce 386⅓ innings through the first game of the Cubs’ doubleheader Saturday against the Mets — the most by any National League bullpen.

Five relievers, led by left-hander Brandon Hughes and right-hander David Robertson, threw 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1, 11-inning loss in Game 1.

Hughes, who joined the Cubs on May 17, has been pitching in more high-leverage situations recently. He hasn’t allowed a run in seven of his last eight appearances, including Saturday, when he struck out four and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

‘‘I think he’s earned that,’’ manager David Ross said. ‘‘We’ve used him a lot. There are times when we’ve faced certain teams that are heavy right-handed that he may not show up quite as much. But [against] a heavy left-handed lineup [the Mets] had in there [and] the Dodgers at times, we’ve used him a lot.’’

Hughes hasn’t walked a batter in his last seven appearances, which Ross credited to the work of the coaches in identifying and correcting a few flaws.

Happy trails for Brault

Left-hander Steven Brault gained some attention by singing the national anthem twice while pitching for the Pirates.

Brault also has the distinction of becoming the seventh left-handed reliever selected to the Cubs’ roster this season, a remarkable distinction because he missed the first three months after physical examination in March revealed a strained biceps that prevented him from pitching until July 4 with Triple-A Iowa.

‘‘If you have any kind of positive attitude, you never want to pay attention to other people’s comings and goings,’’ Brault said in reference to the shuttling of left-handed relievers. ‘‘I want to get here based on my merit, not someone doing poorly.’’

Brault, 30, signed a minor-league contract in March after posting a 12-18 record and a 4.77 ERA in 107 games with the Pirates. He had held left-handed hitters to a .232 average.

One of the things Brault learned from pitching in the NL Central?

‘‘Don’t give up five home runs in 2 2/3 innings at Wrigley Field; that’s probably a good one,’’ Brault said, referring to an 17-8 loss in which he allowed 10 runs on Sept. 13, 2019. ‘‘Might as well get that one out of the way while we’re here.’’

To make room for Brault on the roster, the Cubs optioned reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to Iowa. Reliever Matt Swarmer was designated for assignment, and reliever Anderson Espinoza was promoted as the 27th player for the doubleheader.

Crow-Armstrong doubles in Futures Game

Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, one of the top prospects in the Cubs’ organization, went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in the All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He grounded out in his other at-bat.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
July is supposed to be a sports snoozer, but not this year in Chicago — it’s wild and weird
Polling Place: If you ruled the White Sox and Cubs, would you make a managerial change?
Cubs evaluating potential successors to Willson Contreras at catcher
Cubs’ Justin Steele looking for better balance against opposing hitters
Cubs can’t seem to stop alienating people
Friday’s Mets-Cubs game rained out
The Latest
071622_RafaelCzichos_Goal.jpg
Chicago Fire
Joe Mansueto wants Georg Heitz to stay with Fire, who beat Sounders 1-0
Calling Heitz a “very strong soccer mind,” Mansueto said he’s just starting to talk to the Fire sporting director about his future.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Dr. John Froines (center), pictured in 1968 with Chicago Seven co-defendants Lee Weiner (left) and Abbie Hoffman.
Obituaries
John Froines, chemist and anti-war activist put on trial with the Chicago 7, dies at 83
An anti-war activist caught in the chaos outside Chicago’s Democratic National Convention in 1968, Dr. Froines was thrust into a courtroom drama that captivated the nation.
By Mary Norkol
 
1241942529.jpg
White Sox
Must win? For White Sox, Sunday’s series finale with Twins has that feel
Lance Lynn allowed three homers in the loss, which dropped the Sox four games behind the first-place Twins.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Comedian Jak Knight died Thursday at the age of 28.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Jak Knight, comedian who starred in ‘Bust Down,’ dies at 28
Knight’s family announced his death and is not releasing additional details at this time.
By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
 
Four people were wounded in a shooting July 1, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Man shot to death in Lawndale
The man, 56, was on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of South California Avenue a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head.
By Sun-Times Wire
 