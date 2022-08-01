Cubs trade Scott Effross for Yankees No. 7 prospect Hayden Wesneski

Side-armer Scott Effross’ breakout season with the Cubs has turned heads, and not just within the organization.

On Monday, the Cubs traded Effross to the Yankees for right-handed prospect Hayden Wesneski.

Effross has had a standout season for the Cubs. After changing his arm slot in the minors and eventually debuting late last August, Effross has posted a 2.66 ERA this season, and his 46 relief appearances are tied for second-most in MLB.

MLB Pipeline ranked Wesneski No.7 in the Yankees’ system.

