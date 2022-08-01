Cubs trade Scott Effross for Yankees No. 7 prospect Hayden Wesneski

Side-armer Scott Effross’ breakout season with the Cubs has turned heads, and not just within the organization.
On Monday, the Cubs traded Effross to the Yankees for right-handed prospect Hayden Wesneski.
Effross has had a standout season for the Cubs. After changing his arm slot in the minors and eventually debuting late last August, Effross has posted a 2.66 ERA this season, and his 46 relief appearances are tied for second-most in MLB.
MLB Pipeline ranked Wesneski No.7 in the Yankees’ system.
The Latest
She also played one of the wicked stepsisters in the 1965 television production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” with Lesley Ann Warren.
Mac Miller, 9, caught a beautiful bluegill on the Chippewa Flowage, and many other other panfish, while between travel baseball and school restarting to earn Fish of the Week.
Shootings and homicides in Chicago down from historic highs of past years, but overall crime still up
Homicides have dropped 16% through July, and the number of people shot has fallen 20%.
The Public League’s top two senior football recruits are off the board.
Plante returns from Minnesota-Duluth after previously playing and serving as a development coach for the Hawks.