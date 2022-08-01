The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 1, 2022
Cubs trade Scott Effross for Yankees No. 7 prospect Hayden Wesneski

Effross, after debuting last year in late August, has posted a 2.66 ERA for the Cubs this year.

By  Maddie Lee
   
1411750931.JPG

Getty

Side-armer Scott Effross’ breakout season with the Cubs has turned heads, and not just within the organization.

On Monday, the Cubs traded Effross to the Yankees for right-handed prospect Hayden Wesneski.

Effross has had a standout season for the Cubs. After changing his arm slot in the minors and eventually debuting late last August, Effross has posted a 2.66 ERA this season, and his 46 relief appearances are tied for second-most in MLB.

MLB Pipeline ranked Wesneski No.7 in the Yankees’ system.

The Latest
Actor Pat Carroll attends the Broadway opening of “The Little Mermaid” in 2008, in New York. Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” died July 30, 2022. She was 95.
Movies and TV
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies at 95
She also played one of the wicked stepsisters in the 1965 television production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” with Lesley Ann Warren.
By LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer
 
Mac Miller holds a good bluegill, one of many panfish caught from the Chippewa Flowage. Provided photo
Outdoors
Bluegill and many other panfish provide a respite between travel baseball and school restarting
Mac Miller, 9, caught a beautiful bluegill on the Chippewa Flowage, and many other other panfish, while between travel baseball and school restarting to earn Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in a July 1 shooting.
Crime
Shootings and homicides in Chicago down from historic highs of past years, but overall crime still up
Homicides have dropped 16% through July, and the number of people shot has fallen 20%.
By Tom Schuba
 
Simeon’s Malik Elzy (8) runs the ball against Kenwood.
High School Football
Simeon’s Malik Elzy, Kenwood’s Kahlil Tate make college decisions
The Public League’s top two senior football recruits are off the board.
By Mike Clark
 
New Blackhawks assistant coach Derek Plante briefly played for the team in 2000.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks hire Derek Plante as assistant coach, completing Luke Richardson’s staff
Plante returns from Minnesota-Duluth after previously playing and serving as a development coach for the Hawks.
By Ben Pope
 