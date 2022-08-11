Cubs ‘have a catch,’ claim a win over Reds in second ‘Field of Dreams’ game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – As batting practice wound down, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer stood in the Field of Dreams visitors’ dugout tossing the ball back and forth with his son.

The quiet moment, with the slap of the ball hitting Hoyer’s bare hands and his son’s mitt serving as a metronome, summed up exactly what the coming game was about.

The field the Cubs and Reds played on Thursday, a baseball’s throw away from the movie site, was as well manicured as any major-league field. But everything about it, from the wood-printed padding lining the dugout fences to the barn-shaped batter’s eye, was designed to evoke the nostalgia of a movie about the relationship between a father and son told through baseball.

“I think everybody can remember that and relate to that feeling,” Cubs manager David Ross said before the Cubs’ 4-2 win against the Reds, “and how – whether your dad’s still alive or not – being able to go back, and what you wouldn’t give to have those moments with family and your parents. I don’t think that ever goes away.”

The pregame ceremonies this year, more than last year when Kevin Costner led the White Sox and Yankees out from the cornfield, was about the bond between parental figure and child.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. emerged from between the cornstalks at the edge of right field, and son asked father if he wanted to “have a catch.” As they tossed the baseball back and forth, more pairs poured onto the field to join them.

Then came the players, recreating another iconic scene from the movie. As Ross walked by, he told Junior it was the first time he’d had seen the Hall of Famer hit a cutoff man.

The Cubs had made the same walk out of the cornfield hours earlier on the actual movie set.

“The site, the place, the energy that I feel here is better than the movie, to be honest,” Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said. “I know what the movie means [to people]. But there’s something special about this place.”

Said outfielder Ian Happ: “Everybody has a story of how they fell in love with the game, the field where they fell in love with the game, the place,” outfielder Ian Happ said. “And you can really feel that here.”

From the corn, players and coaches wandered across the movie set field. They held up their phones to take each other’s photos on the porch of the tall white house. A few pitchers started up a game of cornhole.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t know what to expect when you walk in,” catcher Yan Gomes said. “You’re thinking it’s a movie set, but it looks exactly like it. There’s about a bazillion amounts of corn out there. It’s really cool.”

He FaceTimed his kids, who he’d recently shown parts of the movie.

Then, it was time to get ready for a game.

The Cubs took an early lead, as Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner and Happ combined to drive in three runs in the first inning. Nick Madrigal’s fourth-inning RBI single gave the Cubs a 4-0 advantage.

The Reds cut their deficit in half in the seventh inning, on Matt Reynolds’ two-run double. But that was all the damage they’d do.

As the sun set, the lights came on over both fields, shining bright white over the MLB field and soft orange over the movie set. Long after the Cubs and Reds’ game was over, figures still milled around on the other side of the cornfield – walking the outfield, running the bases, and no doubt having a catch.

