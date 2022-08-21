The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs starter Justin Steele continues to impress

The left has posted a 1.47 ERA in his last nine starts since June 29

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Cubs starter Justin Steele continues to impress
Justin Steele

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

In a span of nearly two months, left-hander Justin Steele has developed a knack for being adaptable and dominant.

Since heeding the advice from former Cubs great Jon Lester, Steele has pounded the inside part of the strike zone to right-handers with greater success with only two primary pitches.

At the same time, Steele has been able to exploit the weaknesses of opposing offenses - whether it’s inducing soft contact or accumulating strikeouts.

Steele displayed his dominance Sunday by striking out seven of the first 10 batters he faced and finished with six innings of two-hit ball.

Although the bullpen surrendered five runs in the final three innings of a 5-2 loss to the Brewers that snapped a five-game winning streak, the Cubs can feel more encouraged by the continued development of Steele and his eagerness to improve.

“From where he’s come from early in the season, it just feels like you’re getting that performance every time he steps foot on the mound, all the way around,” manager David Ross said.

Steele has posted a 1.47 ERA in his last nine starts since June 29. That occurred after one of his roughest starts, when he was tagged for six runs in a loss at Pittsburgh.

That improvement started three weeks after Lester mentioned to Ross that Steele would benefit from throwing his fastball and slider inside more frequently to right-handers to jam them and/or open up the outer portion of the strike zone.

Ross relayed Lester’s tips to Steele, and Steele made sure to thank Lester during a pregame visit Sunday.

“I told him I appreciated him reaching out to Ross earlier in season,” Steele said of Lester, who visited Wrigley Field for the first time since retiring after the 2021 season. “He didn’t have to do that, so it was greatly appreciated.”

In Steele’s last six starts, he’s posted an 0.86 ERA - lowest in the majors during that stretch. He’s had three starts of at least nine strikeouts during that span.

Steele generated 15 swings and misses among his 89 pitches - including 10 on his four-seam fastball.

Steele threw only seven sinkers and has experimented in the past with a curve and changeup that he hopes to develop in the future. But Ross seems content with the current repertoire, for now.

“I don’t want to complicate it, either,” Ross said. “The guy we got right now is pretty darn good. If this is it, I’ll take this spot right here. If he develops more pitches, fine. I don’t think you have to develop five pitches to be dominant.”

Steele, 27, a fourth-round pick of the Cubs in 2014, had much of his early development stunted by injuries. But he has earned to improve his physique and stamina through trial and error.

He praised the Cubs’ training staff for throwing a team-high 113 2/3 innings without any signs of fatigue, and he added extra weight on his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame entering spring training to prepare for the rigors of a full major league season.

“It’s about knowing your body,” said Steele, adding that his family is “active and skinny” and doesn’t maintain weight.

“I don’t want to be somewhere when I lose weight I risk injury. Everyone is different.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks acknowledges that nagging shoulder strain means season is over
This You Gotta See: Cardinals’ Albert Pujols brings chase for 700th home run to Wrigley
Willson Contreras plays hero in 11th, but Nico Hoerner ‘special’ for Cubs
Patrick Wisdom out indefinitely with injured ring finger
Franmil Reyes’ hustle looms large in win over Brewers
Christopher Morel atones for error with go-ahead two-run homer as Cubs beat Brewers
The Latest
Jairo Torres and the Fire struggled in a loss Sunday to New York City FC.
Chicago Fire
In return to Bridgeview, Fire turn back clock in loss to NYCFC
Sunday’s match, which was moved to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview because of expected playing conditions at Soldier Field, was reminiscent of many the Fire have turned in at the venue, when the team would come up short in crucial situations.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Sky_vs_Liberty_G2_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky look to extend success in elimination games
The victory in Game 2 against the Liberty was the Sky’s third in a row facing elimination, dating to back-to-back single-elimination games last postseason.
By Annie Costabile
 
Ian Happ
Cubs
Kyle Hendricks acknowledges that nagging shoulder strain means season is over
Cubs notebook: Happ hits 100th career homer with team
By Mark Gonzales
 
Murder charges have been filed in a 2015 stabbing case in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
Colby Aiknes, 34, didn’t appear in court Sunday because he wiped excrement on the walls of his cell and had to be “sedated due to his violent behavior.”
By Cindy Hernandez and Tom Schuba
 
St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks
Cubs
This You Gotta See: Cardinals’ Albert Pujols brings chase for 700th home run to Wrigley
The great slugger arrives with 692 career dingers, fifth on the all-time list, as a five-game series against the Cubs gets underway.
By Steve Greenberg
 