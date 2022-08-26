The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 26, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs reinstate Manuel Rodríguez from 60-day IL, option Kervin Castro

Manuel Rodríguez also gave a report on Adbert Alzolay, who he rehabbed with in Arizona.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Manuel Rodríguez is back in the big-leagues for the first time this year.

Manuel Rodríguez is back in the big-leagues for the first time this year. File photo.

Getty

MILWAUKEE – The Cubs reinstated reliever Manuel Rodríguez from the 60-day injured list on Friday, at the end of a four-month-long rehab process for his strained right elbow. The Cubs will continue to monitor his build-up in the big-leagues.

“First of all, I want to show that I’m 100% healthy,” Rodríguez said Friday through team interpreter Will Nadal. “Once I do that, I just want to show that I belong, that I can be here with the team, that I can be out there whenever they need me, and that I can stick with the team and stay here for the rest of the season.”

To make room on the active roster, the Cubs optioned reliever Kervin Castro to Triple-A Iowa and transferred right-hander Alec Mills (low back strain) from the 15-day IL to the 60-day. Mills had already been on the injured list for almost eight weeks. Manager David Ross said he didn’t have a timetable for Mills’ return.

Rodríguez joined the big-league squad for the first time this season, after beginning the year in Triple-A. He had his first taste of Major League Baseball last year, when he posted a 6.11 ERA through 20 outings.

“He’s a guy that has had some success, he had some bumps in the roads last year and put himself on the map,” Ross said. “Throws hard, [he’ll] continue to develop as a pitcher. And the fact that he’s healthy now and back here, we’re all really excited about it.”

Rodríguez rehabbed at the Cubs’ spring training complex, including two Arizona Complex League outings, before a rehab assignment in Triple-A Iowa. In the Grand Canyon State, he worked alongside right-hander Adbert Alzolay (strained right shoulder).

“It was a really good experience to be able to go through that with him,” Rodríguez said. “I think that Adbert really helped me out with how he prepares, his work ethic, and how with every pitch that he’s throwing, he’s trying to dominate and know where he’s placing it and what he’s doing. So I think that helped me, and I think I’m going to take that now that I’m here in the big leagues.”

Alzolay, too, is progressing. He made his first rehab start in the ACL on Monday, throwing three innings of one-run ball. He’s scheduled to make his next start on Saturday in Triple-A.

“He’s a completely different person,” Rodríguez said, complimenting Alzolay’s aggressive approach and improved strength. “I think he’s going to be really good when he gets up here.”

