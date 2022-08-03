Cubs’ game vs. Cardinals Wednesday postponed for inclement weather

ST. LOUIS — After lightning flashed in the sky beyond Busch Stadium, and the forecast showed persistent rain rolling in, the Cubs’ game against the Cardinals on Wednesday was postponed.
The game is scheduled to be made up on Thursday in a split double header. The first game is set for 12:15 p.m. and the second remains at 6:45.
The Cubs did not immediately announce their pitching plan. Left-hander Justin Steele was originally scheduled to start Wednesday, with right-hander Marcus Stroman taking the mound Thursday.
The Latest
Chicago doesn’t need exaggerations about the effectiveness of anti-violence efforts. But as the Better Government Association found, City Hall has been doing just that with its cheerleading of the Community Safety Coordination Center.
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans paid a security firm to prepare plans to protect statues of Christopher Columbus removed from Grant and Arrigo parks two years ago amid protests. Recommendations include cameras, motion detectors and 24-hour guards.
On Tuesday, best-selling author Stephen King testified he opposes the merger because “It becomes tougher and tougher for writers to find enough money to live on.”
“I masked it for a while,” Montgomery said as he revealed his battle Wednesday. He was relieved, though, that, “It’s on the up and up now, and I’m grateful and I’m blessed that God brought me here.”
Takeaways from inside the courtroom as accused Highland Park July 4 massacre gunman pleads not guilty
The hearing lasted some eight minutes, about seven minutes longer than it took a gunman to kill seven people and wound 48 others at the July 4 Highland Park parade.