Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Cubs’ game vs. Cardinals Wednesday postponed for inclement weather

The game will be made up in a split doubleheader on Thursday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs_Cardinals_Baseball__4_.JPG

The Cubs’ game Wednesday against the Cardinals was postponed for rain.

AP Photos

ST. LOUIS — After lightning flashed in the sky beyond Busch Stadium, and the forecast showed persistent rain rolling in, the Cubs’ game against the Cardinals on Wednesday was postponed.

The game is scheduled to be made up on Thursday in a split double header. The first game is set for 12:15 p.m. and the second remains at 6:45.

The Cubs did not immediately announce their pitching plan. Left-hander Justin Steele was originally scheduled to start Wednesday, with right-hander Marcus Stroman taking the mound Thursday.

