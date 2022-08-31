2023 Spring Training: Cubs scheduled to face White Sox four times in Cactus League play

The Cubs are set to wrap up the 2023 Cactus League schedule with back-to-back games against the White Sox, before opening the regular season at home against the Brewers on March 30.

Major League Baseball announced next year’s tentative spring training schedule on Wednesday, including a set of games featuring World Baseball Classic teams.

The Cubs are set to face a WBC team at Sloan park on March 8, but their exact opponent has yet to be announced.

The Cubs open spring training at Sloan Park on Feb. 25 against the Giants. Their 33 games on the schedule include 18 home games and 15road games.

They’re scheduled to face their crosstown rival four times, including one half of a split-squad game on March 17, in Glendale. The Cubs are set to host the other three games against the White Sox, on March 10, 27 and 28.

