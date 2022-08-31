The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

2023 Spring Training: Cubs scheduled to face White Sox four times in Cactus League play

The Cubs open spring training against the Giants at Sloan Park.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE 2023 Spring Training: Cubs scheduled to face White Sox four times in Cactus League play
Fans watch a MLB spring training game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels at Sloan Park on April 02, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona.

Fans watch a MLB spring training game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels at Sloan Park on April 02, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona.

Getty

The Cubs are set to wrap up the 2023 Cactus League schedule with back-to-back games against the White Sox, before opening the regular season at home against the Brewers on March 30.

Major League Baseball announced next year’s tentative spring training schedule on Wednesday, including a set of games featuring World Baseball Classic teams.

The Cubs are set to face a WBC team at Sloan park on March 8, but their exact opponent has yet to be announced.

The Cubs open spring training at Sloan Park on Feb. 25 against the Giants. Their 33 games on the schedule include 18 home games and 15road games.

They’re scheduled to face their crosstown rival four times, including one half of a split-squad game on March 17, in Glendale. The Cubs are set to host the other three games against the White Sox, on March 10, 27 and 28.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Jeremiah Estrada, Brendon Little debut in 5-3 loss to Blue Jays
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman receives warm welcome in return to Toronto
‘Best version of himself’: Cubs add reliever Brendon Little as substitute player in Toronto
Cubs MLPBA rep Ian Happ weighs in on push to unionize minor-leaguers
Why David Ross pulled Adrian Sampson in fourth inning of Cubs’ loss to Brewers
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
The Latest
Proviso East stars in 2001: (L-R)-Shannon Brown, Charles Richardson, Dee Brown and coach Troy Jackson.
High School Basketball
From Maywood to the league: A look back at Proviso East’s NBA pipeline
The basketball powerhouse in Maywood has churned out a dozen players who have played or are currently playing in the NBA. That list includes six first-round picks.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Demonstrators stand outside the House chamber before a vote is held on Senate Bill 1 during a special session Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The bill bans abortions at zero weeks except in the cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the pregnant person.
Columnists
Democrats have a real November abortion advantage
For all the giddiness among many right-wing lawmakers and personalities at the court’s decision to overturn Roe, it was clear from the get-go that this would be bad for Republicans.
By S. E. Cupp
 
New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden last week announced that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven.
Columnists
Student loan debate shows how ACLU has lost its way
The ACLU’s embrace of a broad progressive agenda alienates potential allies who do not necessarily agree with that agenda but support vigorous advocacy for civil liberties.
By Jacob Sullum
 
A photo of Bears offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood playing for the Raiders in a recent preseason game.
Bears
Bears claim former 1st-round OL Alex Leatherwood, 5 others
The Bears’ extreme roster makeover continued Wednesday when new general manager Ryan Poles claimed a whopping six players off the waiver wire.
By Patrick Finley
 
Venus Williams returns a shot to Alison Van Uytvanck during the first round of the U.S. Open.
Tennis
Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka lose in U.S. Open first round
Emma Raducanu became only the third defending U.S. Open champion to lose in the first round, eliminated by Alizé Cornet 6-3, 6-3.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 