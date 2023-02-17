The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 17, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs sign corner infielder Edwin Ríos, put Ethan Roberts on 60-day IL

Ríos reunites with his former Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs sign corner infielder Edwin Ríos, put Ethan Roberts on 60-day IL
Edwin Rios finishes up infield drills Friday at the Spring Training site in Mesa, Ariz. He signed with the team on Friday.

Edwin Rios finishes up infield drills Friday at the Spring Training site in Mesa, Ariz. He signed with the team on Friday.

MESA, ARIZ. – The Cubs signed corner infielder Edwin Ríos to a one-year contract on Friday. The deal was worth $1 million, according to a source.

He was already with the team at the spring training site in Mesa, Arizona when the deal became official.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs put reliever Ethan Roberts (Tommy John surgery) on the 60-day injured list. 

Ríos, a left-handed hitter, joins the position battle at third base, one that includes Patrick Wisdom, Nick Madrigal and Zach McKinstry. He also adds depth to the Cubs’ first base options and can play the corner outfield. Ríos has a minor-league option year left and two more years of club control remaining after this season. 

In four years with the Dodgers, Ríos played a total of 112 games. He was slashing .244/.293/.500 with seven home runs last year before a hamstring injury and trip to the 60-day IL interrupted his season in early June. When he returned from injury, the Dodgers optioned him to Triple-A. 

Roberts was an obvious 60-day IL candidate. He’s in the fourth week of his throwing program, stretched out to 75 feet on flat ground. He told the Sun-Times he’s targeting a full return about 14 months post-op, which would be in September.

“It sucks — I put the team in a bad spot with me being on the IL for a year and a half,” Roberts said. “It’s terrible. But this organization has been really good to me. Fans have been awesome. And I’m gonna make it up to them. It’s going to be fun. Just got to give me a little bit of time, but I’m going to make it up to everybody.”

Game of telephone

PitchCom is evolving, with MLB now permitting pitchers to wear devices to call their own pitches, rather than signs always going from the catcher to the pitcher. Though much of the Cubs pitching staff has given PitchCom positive reviews since implementing it last year, introducing the two-way system isn’t that simple. 

“The one thing we just get concerned about is if the pitchers hitting it and the catcher’s hitting at the same time and stuff’s getting relayed back and forth,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “[Before] the catcher would put down a sign, a guy would shake, there’s a direct line of communication. When it’s just people hitting buttons, things can get a little disconnected.” 

Fulmer sighting 

Right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer sat in front of a locker bearing his name in the Sloan Park complex clubhouse Friday morning. But the Cubs had yet to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to make his signing official. Fulmer is joining the Cubs on a one-year, $4 million contract, a source confirmed. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Pitch clock could spark drama — but at least it’ll play out in spring training
How Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is approaching extension talks
Why Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon is developing a new sweeper slider
Cubs president Jed Hoyer not setting deadline for extension talks with Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner
Cubs pitchers enter spring training with head start on previous years
Storylines to follow at Cubs spring training camp
The Latest
Burlington Central’s Andrew Scharnowski (21) shows his athleticism as the Rockets play Huntley.
High School Basketball
Drew Scharnowski’s stellar season leads top-seeded Burlington Central into state playoffs
Drew Scharnowski, Burlington Central’s 6-9 senior, flows and floats on the court with an easy athleticism that is uncommon.
By Michael O’Brien
 
White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger rips radio station, warns of litigation after interview with accuser
“That was really trashy of them,” Clevinger said in reference to 670 The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel” show. “That was some lowlife material right there.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
A pico balloon floats in the air over Tennessee last year. An Illinois hobbyist group says it pico balloon stopped sendings transmissions the same day the U.S. shot down an unidentified object near Alaska last Saturday. Tom Medlin via AP
News
Illinois hobbyist group says its balloon went missing the same day U.S. military shot down unknown object over Alaska
The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade has not confirmed that its balloon was the object taken down by a fighter jet.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Members of Unite Here Local 1 walk a picket line Wednesday outside the United Center.
Business
Talks yield no deal, strike still looms at the United Center
Members of Unite Here Local 1 are bargaining with concession operator Levy.
By David Roeder
 
Thelma Rice
Obituaries
Thelma Rice, a South Sider who moved to New Mexico by herself in her 80s to live like artist Georgia O’Keeffe, dies at 96
Mrs. Rice dreamed of things and then did them. She also wore a single glove before Michael Jackson.
By Mitch Dudek
 