Cubs’ Hayden Wesneski on open rotation spot: ‘I’m trying to earn it’

MESA, ARIZ. – Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski was expecting the conversation when manager David Ross told him he was in the running for the fifth rotation spot coming out of spring training.

“We’re deep, we throw well,” Wesneski said Sunday. “And so, I figured that the five spot was up in the air, and I’m trying to earn it.”

That confidence, which had him sure he’d compete for a spot out of spring training, had helped him rise to the big-leagues. And after posting a 2.18 ERA in his first six major-league games, plus an immaculate inning, it was certainly merited.

This early in camp, however, the last rotation spot is far from decided. Adrian Sampson, Javier Assad and several non-roster invitees are also up for the job, according to manager David Ross.

“You want to be given the chance, that’s it,” Wesneski said.

Those who don’t claim it will likely be sent to Triple-A as starting depth.

The Cubs have introduced other young pitchers, like Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson, to the big-leagues in primarily relief roles and then increased their starts later in their development. For Wesneski, taking into account his profile and the Cubs’ wealth of multi-inning relievers, that isn’t the plan.

“I really appreciate being a starter,” said Wesneski, who does have limited experience out of the bullpen. “Not even just for all the benefits – it’s just one of those things where it’s where I’ve been most comfortable. And it’s kind of just my personality.”

Reunited

Weeks before Edwin Ríos’ signing was official, he told his former Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger that he, too, wanted to join the Cubs.

Bellinger told Ríos how much he’d enjoyed his introduction to the organization since signing in December. Bellinger attended Cubs Convention in January and had been working with the coaches at the spring training complex.

Ríos remembers saying to him, “Hopefully I’ll see you in a couple weeks.”

They both hit free agency in November, when the Dodgers non-tendered them. Now, they’re reunited in Cubs camp.

“It was a team full of All-Stars,” Ríos said of the Dodgers. “It was just trying to find a way to get at-bats and perform when I got those opportunities. And sometimes injuries happen, and it stinks. But my biggest motto is control what I can control.”

Up next: Monday marks the first full-squad workout.