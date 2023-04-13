The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ homegrown relievers were under-the-radar heroes of series win vs. Mariners

The Cubs’ walk-off and comeback wins this week wouldn’t have been possible without contributions from Adbert Alzolay, Michael Rucker and Keegan Thompson.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ homegrown relievers were under-the-radar heroes of series win vs. Mariners
1251438838.jpg

Getty

The Cubs’ big hits were the most obvious turning points in their series win against the Mariners this week. Nico Hoerner’s walk-off single and Nelson Velázquez’s go-ahead grand slam earned each of them the sheriff’s hat, a tradition that emerged this week.

Door-slamming performances by the team’s homegrown relievers flew more under the radar. But their teammates took notice.

“Our bullpen,” starter Hayden Wesneski said after allowing seven runs in 1 ⅔ innings Tuesday, “that made the difference, ultimately, today.”

The homegrown relievers weren’t the only ones with a strong series. Mark Leiter Jr., who has served as the team’s right-handed lefty specialist, pitched in back-to-back games and allowed just two baserunners in 1 ⅔ innings. But the trio of Adbert Alzolay, Michael Rucker and Keegan Thompson showed the value of middle relievers who are comfortable throwing both multiple innings and in leverage situations. 

The bullpen shouldered the heaviest load on Tuesday. Wesneski was battling command issues, and a pair of errors behind him in the second inning amplified his struggles and rendered five of the runs he was charged with unearned. 

Rucker replaced him with the bases loaded and one out.

“Rucker coming in, in damage control is huge,” Wesneski said. “It’s a really hard thing to do. Because you need to throw strikes, but you can’t give in. Because if you give in, then it’s a double and they score more runs. But if you pitch around them, then it’s a walk. And so it’s a really hard position I put him in there.”

Rucker induced a ground ball to first base for the first out and then got out of the inning with a strikeout. Then, he pitched two more innings and limited the Mariners to one more run. 

“I was going to give the team as much length as I could to save the bullpen and keep the score where it was,” Rucker said. 

He got more than he bargained for: a comeback push and a win. 

Alzolay threw two scoreless innings after Rucker, pitching for the second night in a row. It was the first back-to-back in Alzolay’s major-league career, and he threw more than one inning in each game. 

“I’ve been feeling pretty good, to be honest,” Alzolay told the Sun-Times. “My arm’s been responding well. You can start seeing early all the work that we did the offseason trying to get through that routine real quick as a reliever.” 

Over the course of two outings, Alzolay retired all 10 batters he faced, keeping his pitch count low.

On Tuesday, the Cubs needed length from Alzolay while the game was still close. The day before, in a 3-2 walk-off win, Alzolay’s outing was just as high-intensity, as he protected the Cubs’ one-run lease through four outs in the sixth and seventh. 

Veteran right-hander Michael Fulmer was the only reliever to give up a home run that game – Jarred Kelenic’s first home run of the series, which tied the score in the ninth inning. 

Then, manager David Ross called on Thompson to take over in extra innings and give the offense a chance to get back that run.

Thompson has only allowed one run so far this season. He had to pitch out of a jam Monday to keep it that way and earn the win.

The Mariners were the first 2022 playoff team the Cubs played this season. Before the month ends, they will also face the Padres and play two series against the Dodgers. 

“Having some success against these teams early on,” Thompson said, “could just build our confidence moving forward.”

CUBS AT DODGERS

Friday: Justin Steele (1-0, 0.75) vs. Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 6.30), 9:10 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Saturday: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 7.00) vs. Michael Grove (0-1, 14.73), 9:10 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Sunday: Drew Smyly (0-1, 6.52) vs. Julio Urías (3-0, 1.50), 2:10 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Pitcher opposes extending alcohol sales at MLB games
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson out of lineup for series finale vs. Mariners
Cubs, Ian Happ reach three-year contract extension
Thanks to shorter games, some MLB teams are extending beer sales to eighth inning
Nelson Velazquez’s first career grand slam powers Cubs to comeback win vs. Mariners
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson leaves game vs. Mariners with ailment
The Latest
Friedman__Richard.JPG
Obituaries
Richard Friedman, who took on Mayor Richard J. Daley, and showed a top Soviet official the ‘real America,’ dead at 93
In 1971, lawyer Richard Friedman decided to take on the ‘corrupt Daley machine.’ He lost. One friend called Mr. Friedman ‘the ‘real’ most interesting man in the world.’
By Mitch Dudek
 
The Chatham Supercenter, with the Walmart Health center and the Walmart Academy, located at 8431 S. Stewart Ave., is set to close down Sunday along with three other Chicago Walmarts.
Chicago
South Siders slam Walmart over plan to close stores, threaten protests at other Walmarts
Community leaders at the Chatham Supercenter question the abrupt announcement of four Walmart closures this weekend: “If they’re going to walk out on us, we’re going to walk out on them.”
By Michael Loria
 
merlin_112556702.jpg
Elections
Chicago’s youngest voters are ‘the future’ — so why don’t more of them vote?
Chicago’s youngest voting bloc — 18-to-24-year-olds — has the lowest turnout relative to size, though nearly a third more cast ballots in the April runoff, compared to the first found of mayoral voting in February.
By Violet Miller
 
Dancers rehearse “META | MOR | PHOS — A Triadic Fiction”, a co-production between Hedwig Dances and the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation, choreographed by Hedwig Dances founder and artistic director Jan Bartoszek, at the The Ruth Page Center for the Arts.
Dance
Hedwig Dances, Bauhaus combine for ‘Triadic Ballet’ sequel
To get a sense of the “Triadic Ballet,” it is essential to understand the revolutionary, forward-looking spirit of the Bauhaus, a celebrated German art school that operated from 1919 through 1933.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Need to increase your level of magnesium? Experts suggest trying magnesium-rich foods such as avocados, dark leafy greens, bananas, seeds, beans and nuts instead of supplements.
Well
TikTok influencers are obsessed with magnesium — and why health experts agree with them
A 2018 study in the The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association estimated that up to half of Americans are deficient in magnesium.
By Hannah Yasharoff | USA TODAY
 