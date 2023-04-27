The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Dansby Swanson hits first home run as a Cub in 5-2 win vs. Padres

Defense also took center stage in the Cubs’ victory Thursday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Dansby Swanson hits first home run as a Cub in 5-2 win vs. Padres
1485853603.jpg

Getty

Dansby Swanson’s first home run as a Cub landed in the left-field basket during a wind-blown day game in Chicago. That’s BINGO on a Wrigley Field card. 

“I feel like I got a good glimpse of what Wrigley wind can do,” said Swanson, who had been on a four-game hitless streak entering Thursday after a hot start to the season. “That was obviously cool. It’s a special place, and to get the first one out of the way is definitely a good feeling.”

It gave the Cubs an insurance run in a game they’d win 5-2 against the Padres, claiming the series victory.

“A little special place here, to hit your first one and have the basket catch it,” manager David Ross said. 

Swanson’s only other home run at Wrigley landed in the right-field basket when the Braves were in town on June 24, 2019.

“People were giving me a hard time about [being] a basketball player,” Swanson said. “Which, in my next life, that’s definitely what I want to be. A corner three specialist.” 

It was the warmest game of the series, and despite the wind blowing in from Lake Michigan, the Cubs’ offense was powered mostly by the long ball. 

Eric Hosmer homered against his former team in the second inning, sending a high heater over the center field wall. Then, Nelson Velázquez got his barrel to an inside sinker to put it in the left-field bleachers. That was the Cubs’ fourth set of back-to-back home runs this season. 

‘Game -saving’

The Cubs were holding onto a three-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, but with two outs, the Padres had runners on first and second. Ross brought in reliever Keegan Thompson to face Fernando Tatís Jr.

Tatís hits a soft chopper to third base on the first pitch. 

“I thought initially off the bat I would have no chance at him at first,” third baseman Nick Madrigal said. “I know he gets down the line. But I had a good read on it.” 

Madrigal, who converted from second base to third this year, fielded the ball off his front foot and made a running throw to get out of the inning.

“That was the game-saving play,” Ross said.

Outfield highlights

All the metrics suggested that the hard fly ball off Tatís’ bat in the fifth inning would be a hit. He crushed the pitch, sending it into the right-field gap with an exit velocity of 102.6 mph and expected batting average of .830. 

Instead, right fielder Seiya Suzuki sprinted back to the warning track and made the catch at the wall. The catch completed a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth. 

“I wore him out today,” said starter Hayden Wesneski, who held the Padres to one run through five innings. “He’s going to sleep good on the plane.”

It was a strong defensive day all around in the outfield. In another highlight, Velázquez showed his range in the eighth inning, tracking a Manny Machado fly ball to the warning track in the left-field gap. 

Hendricks makes rehab start

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks made the first start of his rehab assignment in Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. He allowed six runs in 1 ⅔ innings.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Blackhawks TV voice Chris Vosters returns to his baseball roots to call Cubs-Marlins
Cubs drop back-and-forth game to Padres despite Trey Mancini’s emergence
Cubs closer conundrum: Michael Fulmer reassures David Ross ‘things will get better’
Cubs fan wears Kim Mulkey’s feathered jacket to Wrigley Field after losing Twitter bet
Justin Steele stymies Padres as Cubs win series opener 6-0
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks to begin rehab assignment this week
The Latest
The Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs concludes on May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. Chicago-area eateries are hosting a variety of watch party/special menu offerings for this year’s race on May 6.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Dining Out? Kentucky Derby watch parties, Cinco de Mayo offerings at area eateries
Your ultimate guide to eating out in Chicago. Highlights of the area eateries’ openings, new menus and special events and more.
By Denise I. O’Neal
 
FlyOver, a multi-sensory ride and cinematic experience that is slated to open in Spring 2024 at Navy Pier, undergoes construction, Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Entertainment and Culture
Construction underway for new sky-high Chicago tour at Navy Pier
Construction began in October for FlyOver Chicago, which will open in spring 2024, in the pier’s former IMAX theater.
By Catherine Odom
 
White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Yoan Moncada dealing with disc issue
Third baseman Yoan Moncada won’t be ready for rehab assignment for at least another week
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Workers from Wagner Farm in Glenview help guide a steer onto a trailer in Park Ridge Thursday morning. The steer, part of a “senior prank,” escaped from Northridge Preparatory School in Niles, police said.
Suburban Chicago
Steer goes on the lam in north suburbs, leads cops on wild chase through Niles and Park Ridge
The steer was part of a high school senior prank gone wrong, police said.
By Stefano Esposito
 
In 2018, Hispanic women had the highest uterine cancer rate among young reproductive-age women ages 35 to 39 — a rate 50% higher than that of white women, according to a study of more than 840,000 uterine cancer patients
Well
Young Latinas are seeing a staggering rise in uterine cancer — and experts don’t know why
Uterine cancer is generally more common in older women and is long known to disproportionately strike Black women. Now, new research adds to growing evidence that uterine cancer also is rising rapidly among reproductive-aged Hispanic women.
By USA TODAY
 