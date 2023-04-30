What the Cubs’ April performance says about their new identity

MIAMI – A series full of comeback efforts and close games ended in a whimper for the Cubs. Marlins closer A.J. Puk retired three straight batters in the ninth inning to solidify the Cubs’ 4-3 loss and the series sweep.

Just like that, the Cubs wrapped up April. They enter the month of May with a 14-13 record, third in the division behind a surprising Pirates team (20-8 entering Sunday) at the top and the Brewers (18-9) behind them.

The series sweep in Miami exposed some weaknesses, namely challenging the Cubs’ pitching depth. It featured some sloppy mistakes, like hit batters, a key base running lapse and a timely passed ball. It also included some high-flying homers and stretches of sound defense.

“It’s just part of 162,” Ross said. “We went 6-0 against the Phillies last year, and they go to the World Series. So, I didn’t think we played bad baseball. … We can do some little things better. But, that’s just baseball. They played better than we did this series, and we’ll go on to Washington and try to play as good as possible.”

The three-game set in Miami, each contest lost by one run, wrapped up a strong April schedule that pitted the Cubs against the Dodgers twice and had them traveling up and down the west.

What did they show over the course of the month?

Offensive surprises

On Saturday, Cody Bellinger dropped a home run into the right field upper deck. The next day, he hit another off the facing.

“Didn’t really feel them,” Bellinger said. “That’s the best feeling. So, I knew I got them. I was just seeing it well and staying within myself, not trying to do too much.”

That approach has served him well as he’s gone from a question mark entering the season to the Cubs’ most consistent source of left-handed power.

“He’s a guy that’s going to be a big reason for our success if he keeps swinging the bat the way he is,” Ross said.

The top of the batting order – Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ – has also been clicking. Hoerner is on a 25-game on-base streak, the longest of any Cub since Kris Bryant in April and May of 2019. Patrick Wisdom, providing pop at the bottom of the order, has hit a team-leading 10 home runs.

The Cubs have consistently tacked on runs late in games. But in their comeback efforts this series, they stranded 23 runners on base.

As the rotation goes…

A common theme this spring was the Cubs’ improved starting pitching depth. But since Jameson Taillon (strained left groin) landed on the IL earlier this month, that depth has been shaky.

Javier Assad, who had a dominant spring in both World Baseball Classic and Cactus League play, threw three innings in his spot start, giving up two runs to the Dodgers. Then, Caleb Kilian surrendered seven runs in 3 ⅓ innings Saturday.

When the rotation has been healthy, it has served as a stabilizing force. Before Taillon went on the IL, the Cubs rotation had the best ERA in the National League (2.96). Lefty Justin Steele, who held the Marlins to two earned runs in six innings Sunday, is starting to make a name for himself in his second full season as a starter.

Bullpen settling in

As the Cubs bullpen has settled in over the course of the month, several less experienced relievers have shown growth.

Mark Leiter Jr., a converted starter, has built on experiences last year in high-leverage situations out of the bullpen. He’s allowed two runs in 12 outings.

Adbert Alzolay, who has embraced a multifaceted relief role this year, has proven himself in high-pressure situations – like entering the game down a run with a runner in scoring position and one out on Sunday – and in multi-inning relief.

Keegan Thompson (1.80 ERA) has consistently limited damage, but he has as many walks (12) as strikeouts.

On the veteran side, back-end reliever Michael Fulmer seems to have pulled himself out of a recent rut. He’s retired nine straight batters over the course of his last three outings.

“It’s a tight knit group down there right now,” Fulmer said. “Everybody gets along with each other so far, nobody’s yelling at each other yet. And we all root for each other whenever our time comes.”

