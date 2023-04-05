The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Rain delays start of Cubs-Reds series finale

The Reds grounds crew put the tarp over the field before the game was scheduled to start.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Tarp covers the field at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

CINCINNATI — The Reds announced a little under an hour before the series finale with the Cubs on Wednesday that the game was not expected to begin on time due to an inclement weather forecast. The game was originally scheduled for 11:35 a.m.

The grounds crew pulled the tarp over the field. And the fans moved back and forth from the stands to the concourse as the rain waxed and waned.

It was not immediately clear whether a long enough window would open for the teams to play, or how a postponement would affect the Cubs’ rotation plans. The Cubs have an off day Thursday, but the Reds are scheduled to play in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

