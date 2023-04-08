How will Seiya Suzuki’s imminent return affect the Cubs’ roster?

After amassing a 14-hit attack Saturday with contributions throughout the lineup, it isn’t too early to envision how productive the Cubs’ batting order could be once Seiya Suzuki returns - perhaps as soon as this week.

“And another big bat in this lineup is going to be beneficial, for sure,” Patrick Wisdom said after the Cubs pulled away to a 10-3 victory over the Rangers. “Great teammate, too. He’s going to fit right in.”

Inserting Suzuki in right field and in the middle of the order could cut into playing time for a few players, but many strengthened their cases.

The biggest team achievement was a 4-for-8 performance with runners in scoring position. Pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer produced a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning off left-hander Brock Burke that gave the Cubs a four-run lead.

Dansby Swanson hit an RBI single that snapped a 1-1 tie in the third. Ian Happ capped the scoring with a bases-loaded, two-out single that produced three runs - thanks to Swanson’s ability to hustle and score from first base even with the outcome virtually decided.

“I’ve had a couple years where that was a struggle of mine,” said Trey Mancini, who produced a two-out RBI single in the seventh for his third hit of the game. “Sometimes you get a little tight or try to do too much in those situations. You have to treat it like every other at-bat but also be locked in and stay in the middle of the field. That’s the best approach in those situations.”

Mancini could spend more time at first base or designated hitter once Suzuki, who hit 14 homers in 111 games in 2022, returns from a minor league rehab assignment. Suzuki hit a single, drew a walk and hit a sacrifice fly in three plate appearances in his first rehab game for Triple-A Iowa at St. Paul.

Suzuki, who played five innings in right field in his first game since recovering from a left oblique strain, is expected to have his status reassessed after playing Sunday.

Nick Madrigal, who has played seldomly while making the transition to third base, fouled off three two-strike pitches before hitting a double and scoring in the third, and his single following a home run by Yan Gomes sparked Happ’s three-run single and Swanson’s dramatic run.

“I feel like we got a completely different player this year than we had last year,” said manager David Ross, alluding to Madrigal’s injuries that limited him to 59 games last season. “He’s comfortable at third, moving (well) on the bases. With the swings he’s taking, he looks like a healthy version of himself and not taking his body all day to play.”

Wisdom, who has started four games at third, made his second start in right and hit a homer.

Two scheduled days off and Wednesday’s rainout has made it difficult for Ross to keep his bench sharp and give his regulars frequent at-bats. Left-handed hitter Edwin Rios, who has spent a majority of his time at third base during his time in the Dodgers organization, has made only two starts - at designated hitter. Fellow left-handed hitter Miles Mastrobuoni can play the infield and outfield, and Ross likes his plate discipline and past ability to handle fastballs.

Madrigal, Rios and Mastrobuoni have minor league options.

“Being a role player is the tough part of it,” Ross said of finding playing time. “It’s tricky, but it’s the big leagues and we got to try to win ballgames is the most important thing.”

