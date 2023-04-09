Mistakes magnified in Cubs’ 8-2 loss to the Rangers

Nick Madrigal admitted he knew better Sunday than to rush a throw in the midst of a four-run rally.

As Madrigal continues to get more acclimated to playing third base more frequently, the Cubs must continue to shore up little holes that became more glaring in an 8-2 loss to the Rangers.

The areas of improvement fall under more scrutiny with a six-game stretch starting Monday night against the American League title contending Mariners, followed by a three-game set against the National League perennial power Dodgers at Los Angeles.

“From a big-picture view before the season started, I knew that first month and change would be a grind,” manager David Ross said. “We’re not in division (play), though. You look at the star power of some of these teams.

You don’t take anyone lightly, I’m a big believer in staying in today.”

Because of the revamped regular season schedule that features every team playing a major league opponent at least once, the Cubs (4-4) won’t play a game against an NL Central foe until May 8 against the Cardinals.

Before that date, they will have played 13 of their next 26 games against legitimate playoff contenders.

Madrigal played shortstop at Oregon State before moving to second base as a professional, so playing third remains a work in progress, and Ross has been extremely pleased with his improvement.

Nevertheless, the Cubs fell short in other areas. Marcus Semien’s drive skipped past right fielder Trey Mancini for a two-run double to cap the four-run second, and Bubba Thompson chopped an RBI double over the head of the 5-foot-6 Madrigal in the fourth.

Right field could be stabilized perhaps as soon as Monday. Seiya Suzuki, who is recovering from a left oblique strain, was scheduled to be examined after going 2-for-5 in two games on a minor league rehab assignment for Triple-A Iowa.

Sunday’s game presented some intrigue. Left-handed hitter Edwin Rios, who has played third base throughout most of his career, made his third start at designated hitter and ripped a two-run home run in the second.

“We’re just going to set him up and give him the at-bats,” Ross said. “We feel those things match up as a role player.”

That leaves Patrick Wisdom and Madrigal as primary options at third.

With runners at second and third, Madrigal made a backhanded stop of a grounder by Thompson, but was unsuccessful in his attempt to tag a retreating Jonah Heim at third.

Madrigal quickly got to his feet, but his throw sailed over the head of first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Ross praised Madrigal’s effort but suggested he regain his balance before attempting a throw.

“I should have kept the runner at third and moved on to next play,” Madrigal said. “I just think its plays in situations I’m new to, but you got to know before the ball is hit, who is in the box, what the score is, if the play is to your backhand side. You got to run through every play before it happens.”

Third-string catcher Luis Torrens hit a pinch-hit single in the seventh but was picked off first base with the Cubs trailing by six.

After a torrid start at the plate, Dansby Swanson is 2 for his last 11. A team spokesman said Swanson declined to talk to reporters regarding his wife Mallory’s torn left patella suffered Saturday in an exhibition soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas.

“I asked him if he was all right,” Ross said of his chat with Swanson before Saturday’s game. “He said, ‘yeah, time to go to work.’

“He’s professional but also played with a lot on his mind and heart. He gives his all.”

