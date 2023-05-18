The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs bullpen management: A look into David Ross’ thought process without a closer

The Cubs’ walk-off loss to the Astros Wednesday encapsulated their bullpen conundrum.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs bullpen management: A look into David Ross’ thought process without a closer
1488726066.jpg

Getty

HOUSTON – Cubs manager David Ross called for left-hander Brandon Hughes to start warming up after Keegan Thompson gave up a first-pitch single to Yainer Diaz in the ninth inning. The game was threatening to extend into the left-handed pocket near the top of the Astros’ batting order. 

A two-run home run and a walk later, there was no reason to wait. Ross walked out to the mound to make the final pitching change in what would become a 7-6 walk-off loss Wednesday. 

“We’ve got to win that game,” manager David Ross said. “We’ve got to pitch better on the back end.”

The Cubs’ fifth loss in a row encapsulated their bullpen conundrum.

Just starting to pry open their competitive window, the Cubs didn’t sign a bona fide closer in the offseason. So, Ross was always going to be playing matchups at the back end of the bullpen. But entering the season, they were at least expecting Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger to take the eighth and ninth innings more often than not.

Boxberger has the most experience late in games, but mechanical issues stemming from an early groin injury seemed to play into a decline in performance. Now, Boxberger is on the 15-day IL with what the team called a strained right forearm.

“There’s not a zero level of concern,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday. “Obviously, he doesn’t doesn’t feel great. And we’ll give him a few days, and if it doesn’t feel good, we’ll move on to the next step.”

Boxberger left Houston on Wednesday to return to Chicago for further evaluation, which will give the Cubs a better idea of how long he’ll be out. 

Fulmer was the closest thing the Cubs had to a closer early on. He’s also been unlucky, as evidenced by a 4.30 FIP, compared to a 7.50 ERA. He struggled against the Dodgers in two series and quickly worked back from that rough patch. But on Monday, he gave up the winning two-run home run to Alex Bregman in the seventh inning.

“Being candid, nobody’s really grabbed the back end of the bullpen role,” Ross said. 

The Cubs were able to work around that fact early, and the bullpen outperformed expectations. But since the beginning of this month, Cubs relievers have posted a 5.28 ERA, the second-worst mark in the National League. 

Without a closer, or even a back-end tandem, plotting out a bullpen plan and adjusting it in-game looks a little different. 

“Working from the ninth backwards is usually how you do it when you have that luxury,” Ross said. “And right now, we’re just trying to leverage it in the seventh or in the eighth and throw our best guy, and we’ll get to the ninth and see who can hold that for us right now.”

The Cubs have also been working around other factors lately. Short starts have taxed the bullpen. Day-to-day recovery affects which relievers are available, especially after multi-inning outings, or even labored single-inning outings. 

Flu-like symptoms have been going around, affecting reliever Adbert Alzolay – along with first baseman Trey Mancini and starter Justin Steele. And Hughes is managing left-knee inflammation, so Ross doesn’t want to “waste any bullets” by having him warm up and then sit back down.

Splitter-tossing Mark Leiter Jr. has established himself as the Cubs’ most reliable arm in late-inning high-leverage, as well as a weapon against lefties. So, Ross will save him for those situations, but that comes with its own balancing act. 

“I don’t want to save my best pitcher too many times on the back end if we don’t get to the ninth with a lead,” Ross said before the game Wednesday. “So, got to start leveraging him maybe in the seventh if it comes up and we really need him.”

That’s what Ross did Wednesday in the eighth inning, with the top of the order and a pocket of lefties coming up. But Leiter, who hadn’t pitched in a game in five days, looked rusty and gave up two runs. 

The Cubs still had a three-run lead going into the ninth inning. Ross called on Thompson to face the bottom of the order. He gave up a single and a two-run home run, and then put the tying run on first with a walk. 

Hughes came in, with a runner on , no outs, and little room for error while facing the top of the order. He hit his spots around the edges of the strike zone, and the Astros still found a way to push two runs across the plate on Kyle Tucker’s one-out walk-off single. 

“I think we’re just excited to get out of this city,” starter Drew Smyly said after holding the Astros to one run through six innings. “We’ve seen enough of it.” 

CUBS AT PHILLIES

Friday: Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.24) vs. Ranger Suarez (0-0, 6.75), 6:05 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Saturday: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.66) vs. Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.53), 3:05 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Sunday: Justin Steele (6-1, 2.44) vs. TBD, 12:35 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
MLB issues warning against batters trying to trick pitchers into clock violations
Cubs’ Nick Burdi makes improbable big-league comeback
Cubs’ skid hits five after blowing five-run lead in walk-off loss to Astros
Cubs’ losing streak reaches season-high four games in loss to Astros
Cubs’ David Ross explains decision to pull Jameson Taillon after 4 2⁄3 innings vs. Astros
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki finding rhythm at plate, but he’s not satisfied
The Latest
This screen grab, taken from a digital scan released by Atlantic/Magellan on Thursday, shows&nbsp;the bow of the Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean. Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic wreck, showing the entire relic in unprecedented detail and clarity, the companies behind a new documentary on the wreck said Thursday.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Full 3D scan of Titanic shows the shipwreck in a new light
The resulting data — including 715,000 images — is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted before.
By Sylvia Hui | Associated Press
 
Chicago’s new mayor, Brandon Johnson, hugs his predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, after she executes her last official act in office.
Fran Spielman Show
Johnson’s City Council floor leader portrays Lightfoot as sore loser undermining smooth transition
“Mayor Lightfoot, in her final days, really worked to harm this incoming administration. It’s sad. It’s unfortunate. But we now have to come together as a city and clean up the mess that she left us,” Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, the mayor’s City Council floor leader, told the Sun-Times.
By Fran Spielman
 
The CTA has no shortage of characters and talent, but a public awareness campaign is needed to scrub the transit agency’s image, columnist Natalie Moore writes. In this photo from May 2021, My Block My Hood My City founder Jahmal Cole speaks on a Red Line train during a fashion show staged on two cars.
Columnists
I’ve been riding CTA all my life. It’s time for a reckoning on public transit’s problems.
I’ve been riding the CTA since my mother was pregnant with me, Natalie Moore writes. I don’t mind the peddling, whether it’s music, socks or incense sticks. But when safety and cleanliness become problems, change must be afoot.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
Major League Soccer has awarded a new franchise to San Diego. “We’ve wanted an MLS team here for many, many years,” league commissioner Don Garber said,
Soccer
MLS awards 30th franchise to San Diego
The addition of the San Diego franchise balances MLS at 15 teams per conference. A team name and crest will be revealed in the future.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
An electric CTA bus charges in a station at Navy Pier, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2022. Electric buses are being introduced on the South Side.
Transportation
South Side gets its first electric CTA buses
Two electric buses rolled out Tuesday on the No. 63 route, one of the CTA’s busiest. It runs between 63rd/Stony Island and Midway Airport and is the second route to feature electric buses.
By David Struett
 