The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs blow five-run lead in walk-off loss to Astros, extend skid to five games

The Cubs lost 7-6 as Kyle Tucker hit a walk-off two-run single.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs blow five-run lead in walk-off loss to Astros, extend skid to five games
Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) scores the game-winning run as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes reaches for the ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Houston. The Astros won 7-6.

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) scores the game-winning run as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes reaches for the ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Houston. The Astros won 7-6.

AP Photos

HOUSTON – The final play at the plate was close, so close that the Cubs challenged the safe call at home as the Astros set off their fireworks. 

But after a replay review, Alex Bregman was confirmed to be safe at home plate. The Cubs lost 7-6 in a walk-off, swept in three games against the Astros.

The Cubs seemed poised to snap their season-high four-game losing streak with an early rally and strong starting pitching, two things they’d been missing in their skid. But then reliever Keegan Thompson gave up a two-run homer to Jake Myers in the ninth inning to make it a one-run game. He walked Mauricio Dubón to put the tying run on base. 

“Things just aren’t going my way right now,” Thompson said. “Just had some hard contact today, and it’s a punch to the gut. It just sucks to let the team down.”

Cubs manager David Ross called in left-hander Brandon Hughes to get the final three outs of the game. He gave up a double to Jeremy Peña and issued an intentional walk to Bregman to load the bases. He induced a grounder from Yordan Alvarez, which second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni fielded and fired home for the first out. 

Hughes threw four straight pitches at the bottom of the zone to Kyle Tucker, but Tucker lined a slider on the outside corner into center field for a two-run single to seal the game.

“The boys played well enough for a win, and we didn’t we didn’t do our job,” Hughes said. “So it hurts.”

The game started on a positive note for the Cubs,  who scored first on an RBI triple from Dansby Swanson. Ian Happ followed him, lining into a sac fly. Then Seiya Suzuki hit his first home run of the night. 

That gave Cubs starter Drew Smyly a three-run lead to work with. He gave up a solo homer to Bregman in the first, but that was the only run he surrendered in six innings. 

Smyly retired 14 consecutive batters, not counting a fielding error by third baseman Patrick Wisdom in the fifth inning. It was the longest such streak for any Cubs pitcher since Smyly’s seven perfect innings against the Dodgers last month. 

The Cubs offense kept tacking on, with a two-run home run in the third inning from Suzuki, who went 3-for-3, and a solo shot from Christopher Morel in the fourth.

“We’ve got to win that game,” Ross said. “We’ve got to pitch better on the back end. Offense did enough tonight, played good defense overall, really nice plays. We’ve got to cash that one in.”

Suzuki power surge

Wednesday marked the second multi-homer game of Suzuki’s career. Having found a rhythm, he has hit three home runs in the Cubs’ past two games, all in consecutive plate appearances. 

He became the first Japanese-born player to homer in three consecutive plate appearances in MLB history, per Elias, and the first Cub to do so since Kris Bryant on May 17, 2019.

Injury updates

Cubs reliever Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) is headed back to Chicago for further evaluation. 

Center fielder Cody Bellinger was out of the lineup for the second day since hurting his left knee making a leaping catch against the wall. He was “doing better,”  manager David Ross said, and hit in the batting cages before the game.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ losing streak reaches season-high four games in loss to Astros
Cubs’ David Ross explains decision to pull Jameson Taillon after 4 2⁄3 innings vs. Astros
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki finding rhythm at plate, but he’s not satisfied
Roster analysis: Cubs option Hayden Wesneski, put Brad Boxberger on IL to call up bullpen reinforcements
Initial tests on Cody Bellinger’s knee promising after he exited game vs. Astros
‘Really good Mother’s Day gift’: Cubs’ Hayden Wesneski celebrates his mom completing Leukemia treatment
The Latest
Gavin Sheets homered for the second time in two games against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox homer three times, defeat Guardians for second straight win
Gavin Sheets, Jake Burger, Andrew Vaughn go deep, Mike Clevinger pitches six innings of two-run ball.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.
Crime
Man killed in East Side shooting
The man, 30, was near an alley in the 11200 block of South Avenue O when someone shot him in the back.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
download__1_.jpg
Metro/State
Eighth person dies in I-55 pileup crash caused by dust storm
Ruth Rau, 81, of downstate Sorento, died Tuesday night at a hospital, Illinois State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights in September 2021.
Springfield
Bears finding it’ll take more than two-minute offense to win Springfield help for new stadium in Arlington Heights
State Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, told lawmakers he needs more time — and more support — to clinch a deal that he says would freeze a property tax assessment for up to 40 years for the Arlington Heights stadium and create a $3 admission tax on all events held there.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A Chicago police officer wears pins with images of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston outside Trinity United Church of Christ before a funeral service for Officer Preston, Wednesday, May 17.
Editorials
Aréanah Preston: ‘Full of life, dreams, big goals’
The funeral for Officer Preston was, first and foremost, a tribute to her life. But it was also another grim reminder, as if Chicago needed one, of the work to be done to end gun violence in this city.
By CST Editorial Board
 