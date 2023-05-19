The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 19, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs DFA Eric Hosmer, option Keegan Thompson, put Cody Bellinger on IL in surge of roster moves

The team reinstated second baseman Nico Hoerner from the IL, selected outfielder Mike Tauchman and recalled first baseman Edwin Ríos.

By  Maddie Lee
   
PHILADELPHIA – The Cubs designated first baseman Eric Hosmer in a series of roster moves Friday before opening a three-game series against the Phillies.

They also optioned reliever Keegan Thompson to Triple-A Iowa and put center fielder Cody Bellinger (bruised left knee) on the 10-day injured list. 

Second baseman Nico Hoerner returned from the 10-day IL Friday after a minimum stint with a strained left hamstring. The Cubs brought in outfield and first base reinforcements, selecting Mike Tauchman from Triple-A and recalling Edwin Ríos.

“Super difficult conversation,” manager David Ross said of notifying Hosmer of the move. “He’s been a big part of impacting this group since spring training, the way he comes in and works every single day. Just an emotional day from that standpoint. That’s probably the worst part of my job, having those types of conversations. 

“He’s as [much of] a professional as I’ve ever been around. And his energy has impacted a lot of guys around this clubhouse and the guys on the coaching staff, organization, in a great way. So, sad to see him go.”

The Cubs signed Hosmer to the league minimum over the offseason in a low-risk move. The Padres were on the hook to pay the rest of the eight-year, $144 million deal he signed with them before the 2018 season.

Hosmer hit .234 in 31 games with the Cubs. He began the year platooning first base but was demoted to a bench role when the team called up first base prospect Matt Mervis two weeks ago.

Ross pushed back on the notion that the series of changes could provide a jolt amid a five-game losing streak. 

“I don’t think the moves came from a shake-up perspective,” he said. “I would say, Keegan is really important to our success. We need him right. I think if Belli doesn’t go down, then Hosmer’s probably still here. We need that defense out there in center field.”

In addition to some mechanical adjustments, Thompson will stretch out in Triple-A to transition back to a multi-inning role. He thrived in that role last season, but the Cubs tried to transition him into a hybrid role that included both long relief and one-inning sprints this year. 

Thompson’s walk rate rose to 15.4% this season, and he’s recorded a 9.95 ERA in five outings in May. 

“I think everyone’s caught off guard a little bit when they get the news,” Thompson said. “But I’ve been inconsistent.”

