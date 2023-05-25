Police searching for former Cubs prospect in connection with fatal shooting in Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic National Police are searching for former Cubs prospect Josefrailin Alcántara in connection to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in Santiago, according to reports out of the country.

“We were made aware of a death investigation involving one of our former Minor League players who was away from the team due to a suspension and has been subsequently released following notification by authorities in the Dominican Republic,” the Cubs said in a statement. “We cannot provide further comment until we have additional details.”

Alcántara, 18, had been on suspension since the end of March for violating team rules, according to a team spokesperson, before being released. The Dominican Republic National Police got in contact with the Cubs Wednesday, before the news broke. The shooting reportedly occurred last Friday.

The Cubs signed Alcántara out of the Dominican Republic last January. He played 40 games for the organization in the Dominican Summer League last year.

