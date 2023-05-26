The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 26, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Christopher Morel breaks up Reds’ no-hit bid in 8th inning

Promising prospect also makes first start in right field

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Christopher Morel breaks up Reds’ no-hit bid in 8th inning
Christopher Morel

Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs hits a single for Chicago’s first hit of the game in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on May 26, 2023 in Chicago. Cincinnati shutout Chicago 9-0.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Christopher Morel broke up the Reds’ no-hitter with a sharp single to center field off reliever Eduardo Salazar leading off the eighth inning. It was just part of an eventful day for Morel. 

With Seiya Suzuki getting a day off following a night game Thursday, Morel started in right field for the first time in his big-league career. And it was an adventure that hearkened an age-old baseball adage: the ball will find the inexperienced fielder. 

With the wind blowing toward right field making his job more difficult, Morel took an awkward route on Spencer Steer’s triple. He also had a learning experience with the wall on Steer’s sixth-inning double. But fate finally smiled on him two batters later when Morel caught Nick Senzel’s fly ball to right, aggressively threw home and was rewarded with a double play when runner Matt McLain slid over the plate and was tagged out by catcher Tucker Barnhart.

“It’s a quick turnaround [a day game following a night game],” Ross said when asked about Suzuki getting the day off. “Seiya hasn’t had one, other than the days off that have been on the schedule. Being able to bounce Chris around is important. But I think the key [to the move] was getting Seiya a day off in the field, a day after a night.” 

Morel went hitless (0-for-4) for the first time this season against the Mets on Thursday night. With his single that broke up the no-hitter, he has hit in 14 of 15 games since being called up from Class AAA Iowa. Morel is hitting .333 for the season (20-for-60) with a 1.198 OPS. 

But it was little consolation. 

“There were no at-bats given away,” Ross said. “Morel getting that one to break [up] the no-hitter — you don’t want to get no-hit, but it doesn’t matter. An L’s an L. It doesn’t feel good.” 

Bellinger still out

Cody Bellinger was eligible to come off the injured list Friday but still is feeling discomfort and is not ready to return, Ross said. Bellinger has been out since May 15 with a knee injury he suffered while making a leaping catch against the wall in Houston. 

“He’s getting better every single day. It’s just taking a little longer,” Ross said. “It’s just taking a little bit of time to get that thing calmed down. But he’s tracking [pitches] in the cage. He’s doing everything. He’s got a nice routine to keep himself ready to be back as soon as possible when that thing does feel better. 

Tough decision? 

Veteran Mike Tauchman, who was called up to replace Bellinger on the roster, is hitting .235 (4-for-17) after going 0-for-3 against the Reds on Friday, but with a .409 on-base percentage after walking in the first inning. He is making a bid to stay when Bellinger returns. Tauchman batted third in the order against the Reds, an indication of Ross’ confidence in him. 

“The patience,” Ross said when asked about Tauchman’s impact. “It’s really stood out to me, him sticking to his plan. The ability to give a deep at-bat at times when he’s not seeing the ball and being able to jump on his pitch in his zone has really stood out early on.” 

Welcome, rookies

The Bears’ entire rookie class participated in the ceremonial first pitches prior to Friday’s game. Offensive tackle Darnell Wright, the Bears’ first round draft pick, and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, a second-round pick, did the honors. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
If big-league hitting is a puzzle, Cubs’ Matt Mervis figures he has the smarts to solve it
Justin Steele falters, Cubs offense vanishes in 9-0 loss to Reds
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks makes season debut after long shoulder injury
Cubs reliever Nick Burdi’s timeline to return from appendectomy becoming clearer
Police searching for former Cubs prospect in connection with fatal shooting in Dominican Republic
Marcus Stroman’s efficiency carries Cubs to second straight victory against Mets
The Latest
Illinois State Capitol, February 10, 2023, in Springfield, Illinois.
Columnists
There’s more to the story on Democrats’ state budget plan
First, they blew past a self-imposed deadline. Then there was scrambling behind the scenes, and grumbling over the exploding costs of health care for undocumented immigrants.
By Rich Miller
 
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
If big-league hitting is a puzzle, Cubs’ Matt Mervis figures he has the smarts to solve it
Hunkered at a clubhouse table with pen and paper, stroking his chin, the rookie looked as much like a retiree in a coffee shop as he did a lefty slugger with easy Sheffield Avenue power.
By Steve Greenberg
 
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are presented with jerseys by LSU women’s basketball team captains Angel Reese, right, and Emily Ward, left,&nbsp;at the White House.
College Sports
LSU women’s basketball team celebrates title at White House
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the team with smiles, hugs and lavish praise all around.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press
 
Louise Morrison, 11, kicks a ball during a soccer clinic Friday for visually impaired youth at Midway Plaisance Park in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Sports
Park district partnership seeks to bring more sports programing to visually impaired athletes
At a soccer clinic on Friday in Hyde Park, visually impaired athletes used blindfolds to keep players on equal footing as they learned to use adaptive equipment.
By Mariah Rush
 
Police officers run after a group of teenagers got into a fight and shots were fired, according to a Chicago Police Department spokesperson, ahead of Memorial Day weekend at North Avenue Beach, Friday, May 26, 2023. No one was injured and one individual is in custody, according to police. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
News
North Avenue Beach closed after shots fired amid large fight; no injuries reported
About 80 to 100 teens were gathered at the beach Friday afternoon when the fight erupted and one person fired a gun, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 