The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

What are the Cubs missing? More of what Miguel Amaya showed in his MLB debut

The Cubs lost 4-1 to the Nationals in series finale Thursday, bringing record this road trip to 1-6.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE What are the Cubs missing? More of what Miguel Amaya showed in his MLB debut
Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya, shown during a spring training game, made his MLB debut on Thursday against the Nationals.

Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya, shown during a spring training game, made his MLB debut on Thursday against the Nationals.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

WASHINGTON — In one of the biggest moments of the game — two runners in scoring position as the Cubs trailed by a run — rookie catcher Miguel Amaya, in his long-awaited major-league debut, stepped up to the plate. 

“That pitcher was throwing a lot of fastballs hard inside,” Amaya said of Nationals reliever Hunter Harvey. “I put in my mind: just make contact, let the barrel go to the baseball and let it happen.” 

Amaya turned on a fastball and drove it into the left-field corner — as manager David Ross put it, “almost hit a three-run homer there” — for a game-tying sacrifice fly to the warning track.

“Amazing. A dream come true,” Amaya said of his debut. “Excited to be playing in the bigs with this amazing team. Tough one, we didn’t get the win. But we’ve just got to keep moving forward, having fun every day and doing the right things.”

Related

The Cubs’ 4-3 loss Thursday to the Nationals was the fifth one-run loss of a 1-6 road trip. As the Cubs fell short yet again, their newest member provided not just a bright spot, but a look into the future.

“It was fun,” starter Jameson Taillon said of working with Amaya. “He’s a stud. I like him a lot. He’s super professional. I can tell that he really wants to be really good, cares about his pitchers.”

Taillon returned from the 15-day injured list (strained left groin) to start Thursday, and the night before, Amaya had a conversation with him about the Nationals’ lineup. 

Besides one blip in the second inning, resulting in a three-run home run — “I felt like it was just one bad pitch that I’m kicking myself over,” Taillon said — they effectively attacked the Nationals’ hitters. 

The plan was always for right-hander Javier Assad, who the Cubs recalled Wednesday, to bridge the gap between Taillon, as he builds up his workload, and the rest of the bullpen. Taillon got through three innings, retiring six straight after that homer. He left the game healthy and turned the ball over to Assad. 

“Probably gave a lot of confidence because we played [together] a lot in the minors,” Amaya said. “And he trusts me, I trust him. Just have fun and throw to his friend.” 

Assad said he’s been tweaking his mechanics, focusing on staying in line with his front side, to improve his command. In an efficient outing, he needed just 50 pitches to get through five scoreless innings.

“That’s the guy we need and are going to count on this year,” Ross said, “a guy that gives us real length and makes spot starts.”

Veteran reliever Brad Boxberger replaced Assad for the ninth inning. Boxberger kept a first-pitch fastball low to Nationals leadoff hitter Alex Call, but it drifted over the middle of the plate. Call hit it over the fence for a walk-off home run. 

The final result made squandered scoring opportunities the story of the game yet again. Amaya’s at-bat the inning before was just what the Cubs have too often been missing in this stretch. 

He was experiencing the size of the ballpark, the pitchers, the pressure of a big-league game all for the first time. His parents, who had traveled from Panama to see their son’s debut, sat behind the dugout. 

“My mom said she was crying every inning, she was so emotional,” Amaya said. “Dad as well.” 

Amaya didn’t press with teammates at second and third, looming at the edges of his vision. He worked a full count, patiently waiting for his pitch. And when he got it, he didn’t miss.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks to throw bullpen in Chicago to hone mechnics
Cubs to call up first base prospect Matt Mervis
Cubs offense ‘frustrated’ with missed opportunities but keeping one-run losses in perspective
Jameson Taillon to start Thursday as Cubs put Yan Gomes on concussion IL, recall Javier Assad
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum looks to raise $25 million for new facility
Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon takes important step in rehab, but rotation hole looms
The Latest
The White Sox’ Lucas Giolito threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Twins on Thursday.
White Sox
Twins defeat White Sox in 12, avoid sweep
White Sox blew multiple chances to win late, fall to 10-22
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
An artist rendering shows the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium. The facility is expected to be ready for the 2026 NFL season.
NFL
Bills ready to break ground on new stadium
The new stadium is to be built across the street from the Bills’ current home in Orchard Park, New York, and is on track to be completed in time for the start of the 2026 season.
By John Wawrow | Associated Press
 
EXST23_hendricks_03_8x12.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks to throw bullpen in Chicago to hone mechnics
Hendricks has made two rehab starts in Triple-A.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_108855657.jpg
News
Illinois’ assault weapons ban back in effect — for now — after ruling by federal appeals judge in Chicago
Appellate Judge Frank Easterbrook put a hold on an injunction that had been issued against the law last week by a federal judge in southern Illinois.
By Jon Seidel
 
weHearYou_littleVillage_120822_digital_1_EventChorus_generic__1_.png
News
Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom
Talk with our journalists, including our executive editor, at one of our upcoming community listening sessions.
By Sun-Times staff
 