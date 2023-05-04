Cubs to call up first base prospect Matt Mervis

WASHINGTON — The Cubs are planning to call-up first base prospect Matt Mervis, and he is expected to join the team in Chicago for their weekend series against the Marlins, a source confirmed.

Mervis, the Cubs’ 2022 minor-league player of the year, has been slashing .286/.402/.560 in Triple-A to begin the season.

Before the Cubs signed veteran first basemen Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini this winter, Mervis was expected to get an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in spring training.

“I found in my experiences that players kind of hit you over the head with it over time,” general manager Carter Hawkins said earlier this week. “And you start having conversations, they get into the picture, and then you find yourself having a conversation every day. And at some point the answer becomes relatively obvious.”

The Cubs have an open 40-man roster spot after designating left-hander Ryan Borucki for assignment on Tuesday, but they will have to make a move to clear a spot on the active roster for Mervis.

