The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Marlins’ gaffes help Cubs rally to victory

A mix of homegrown Cubs players and youngsters displayed the poise that the Marlins lacked Saturday in the eighth inning of a 4-2 comeback win.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Marlins’ gaffes help Cubs rally to victory
AP23126756463738.jpg

Nick Madrigal hits a go-ahead two-run single during the eighth inning Saturday against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

A mix of homegrown Cubs players and youngsters displayed the poise that the Marlins lacked Saturday in the eighth inning of a 4-2 comeback win.

A dropped low throw by first baseman Yuri Gurriel led to three runs, highlighted by Nick Madrigal’s two-run single and a pinch-hit RBI single by Miguel Amaya for his first major-league hit before a festive season-high crowd of 36,418 at Wrigley Field.

The clutch hits occurred after right fielder Peyton Burdick lost a ball in the sun that caromed off his leg in which Trey Mancini was credited with a double that moved the tying and winning runs into scoring position.

Madrigal’s hit provided relief after the Cubs were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Amaya’s soft hit squeezed through the infield after hitting into some tough-luck outs in his first four at-bats.

“That exit velo stuff is overrated, isn’t it?” Manager David Ross quipped. 

But Amaya already has earned the trust of Ross as he sent him to the plate to bat for veteran Tucker Barnhart against hard-throwing left-hander A.J. Puk.

“You got to continue to expose the young player when you feel like he hasn’t shown anything but poise and calmness in moments,” Ross said.

Matt Mervis collected his second major league hit in as many games when poked an opposite field RBI single in the fourth.

“You’re starting to see some of the fruits of the organization building from within and putting the right pieces in,” Ross said. “Miggy is a big piece if he continues to develop into what we feel like is a sustainable big leaguer. He’s shown nothing but good things so far.”

Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings, and Adbert Alzolay earned his second career major league save.

Hosmer on board with bench duty

Eric Hosmer said he knew he could be relegated to bench duty prior to signing with the Cubs because of the potential of Mervis.

“Winning is the ultimate goal,” said Hosmer, adding that he liked Mervis’ preparation in spring training and between at-bats.

“He’s got what you’re looking for in this role.”

In his support of Hosmer, Ross believes that veteran leadership is “very underrated” in our game.”

Ross credited former players Robin Ventura, Mark Sweeney, Dave Roberts, Alex Cora and Olmedo Saenz for helping acclimate him to a role with the Dodgers.

Academically speaking

Despite having his sights set on major league baseball, Mervis said his parents were academically driven and prepared him for an education at Duke.

But Mervis, who is 2-for-8 at the plate, admittedly struggled with a philosophy class.

“I was in over my head,” said Mervis, recalling a tough professor and an unfamiliar topic.

“It was a small discussion class, so you really couldn’t hide.”

Mervis said he received a C+ grade and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks hitting 90 mph, but he’d love to have Justin Steele’s stuff
Polling Place: Have the White Sox given you hope? Have the Cubs taken away your hope?
Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras has no hard feelings toward Cubs
How will you manage this baseball trivia quiz?
Cubs will keep versatile Christopher Morel at Triple-A Iowa for now
Cubs’ David Ross on criticism from fans: ‘I’ll take all the heat and keep it off the players’
The Latest
AP23126835596675.jpg
Sports
Amid tragedy, Mage rallies to win Kentucky Derby, edging Chicago’s Two Phil’s
Mage had only one victory in three previous races before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.
By Sun-Times wires
 
jones_velus__7_.jpg
Bears
As Bears’ rookies arrive, competition increases for 2022 draft pick Velus Jones
Jones was the No. 71 overall pick that year, but a rough rookie season leaves him deep on the depth chart at wide receiver and fighting off newcomers on special teams.
By Jason Lieser
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Suburban Chicago
Man struck and killed by freight train in Geneva
The man, 49, had exited a Metra train near Third Street and Western Avenue just before he was struck, Geneva police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Clark_CST_05xx23_2003.jpg
High School Sports
Alex Burstein truly is talking the talk
The self-made broadcaster has widened the reach of three sports at Lane.
By Mike Clark
 
AP23126644652208.jpg
Cubs
Kyle Hendricks hitting 90 mph, but he’d love to have Justin Steele’s stuff
Hendricks will make his third rehab start Tuesday night for Triple-A Iowa. He said he might need two more rehab starts before rejoining the Cubs.
By Mark Gonzales
 