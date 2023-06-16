Cubs power past Orioles to win fourth straight

The Cubs hit three third-inning home runs and broke the game open with a six-run sixth to beat the Orioles 10-3 on Friday at a chilly Wrigley Field.

Despite a game-time temperature of 57 degrees with winds blowing in from the north at 12 mph, Miguel Amaya, Dansby Swanson and Christopher Morel all homered to left field off Baltimore starter Cole Irvin. The Swanson and Morel drives were back-to-back for the Cubs, who won their fourth straight and sixth of seven.

Morel, whose homer was his 12th and fell a triple shy of the cycle, was part of an offense that scored in double-digits for the third time in four games.

Meanwhile, Kyle Hendricks was making his first start since carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning Saturday against the Giants. Facing an Orioles team that has matured into one of the best in baseball, Hendricks wasn’t quite as effective as he was in San Francisco but still allowed two runs over five innings.

The Orioles got those runs on a sharp fourth-inning single by Austin Hays that sped past Swanson and drove in Ryan O’Hearn, and a fifth-inning double by Jorge Mateo that scored Ramon Urias after stand-in left fielder Patrick Wisdom couldn’t hit the cutoff man.

In the sixth, the Cubs made sure those plays didn’t matter much.

Pinch-hitting for Wisdom, Ian Happ drove in Mike Tauchman and Trey Mancini with a single through a drawn-in Baltimore infield. Later in the inning, Nico Hoerner followed with an RBI single of his own, and the Cubs tacked onto the lead with Morel’s two-run double and a Seiya Suzuki run-scoring single.

The Cubs added on in the seventh with Hoerner’s two-out infield single that allowed Trey Mancini to score. Hays’ single in the eighth drove in Adley Rutschman.