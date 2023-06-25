The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Trey Mancini apologizes for costly error: ‘The game’s 100% on me’

Mancini also hit a two-run double in his only at-bat of the Cubs’ 7-5 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Trey Mancini apologizes for costly error: ‘The game’s 100% on me’
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Trey Mancini (36) hug on the field after St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar grounded into a double play during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 25, 2023, in London.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and first baseman Trey Mancini (36) hug on the field after St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar grounded into a double play during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 25, 2023, in London.

AP Photos

LONDON — Trey Mancini’s face was full of remorse as he addressed the costly error he committed at first base in the Cubs’s 7-5 loss Sunday to the Cardinals in London.

“It’s not the first instance lately where I’ve sped up plays that don’t really need to be sped up,” he said. “Let the game speed me up there, and the game’s 100% on me. I’m sorry to my teammates and all the fans because it’s been such a great trip here, and it would have been nice to get two wins. And I really feel very responsible for our loss today, and there’s no worse feeling than that.”

The Cubs had a four-run lead with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, but the Cardinals had loaded the bases. Cubs starter Marcus Stroman induced Tommy Edmond to chop a ground ball to the right side of the infield.

Mancini chased after it, not realizing it was an easy play for second baseman Nico Hoerner, until it was too late. Mancini and Stroman dashed toward the base. Mancini beat Stroman there, spinning to get in position before trying, and failing, to barehand Hoerner’s flip. 

Stroman picked up the dropped ball, shouted in frustration and slapped his glove.

“It changes the momentum of the game,” Mancini said of the error. “I was mad, he was mad. I think everybody was. So, I would have reacted the same way.”

They talked soon after, and Mancini apologized to Stroman.

Stroman acknowledged he may have been upset in the moment but said he soon moved past it.

“That’s baseball man,” he said. “Mancini has been great for us all year. … [The defense has] bailed me out so many times, I can’t get mad at anyone for that situation ever.”

On the offensive side, Mancini provided a boost in his only at-bat, hitting a two-run double in the Cubs’ four-run first inning. 

“The double doesn’t matter at all after that,” Mancini said. 

With the loss, the Cubs split the two-game London Series with the Cardinals.

Bullpen support

Left-hander Brandon Hughes had never heard of a distal femoral osteotomy, the surgery he’s having next week, until veteran right-hander Michael Fulmer mentioned his 2019 knee surgery in spring training. 

The operation corrects the alignment of the knee –in Hughes’ case, shifting the pressure to the part of the joint that hasn’t worn down to bone-on-bone.

“I started talking to him about my knee and what I was feeling,” said Hughes, who has been battling recurring swelling this season, stemming from an old meniscus injury. “He said it sounded eerily similar to what he was going through … years ago.” 

Fulmer suspects his right knee issues, which hindered his ability to push off his back leg, led to his elbow injury. Fulmer underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2019 and added the knee operation soon after, when he was already sidelined. 

“It completely saved my career,” he said. 

Uniform patches

The Cubs have yet to join the ranks of MLB teams with jersey patch sponsors, but they tried on a temporary partnership this weekend. Their jerseys for the London Series included a Advocate Health Care patch on the left sleeve. The team hopes the temporary patch will build greater interest in the asset.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Marcus Stroman exits as Cubs fall to Cardinals, split London Series
Polling Place: Cubs’, White Sox’ division winners? And what next for Victor Wembanyama?
Cubs make an impression in London, continue hot streak with a 9-1 victory vs. Cardinals
Cubs aiming to launch in-market DTC streaming service in July
Cubs injury updates: Codi Heuer, Brandon Hughes, Brennen Davis facing surgery recoveries
Morel of the story: Young Cubs slugger — 24 on Saturday — has Home Run Derby potential
The Latest
merlin_114273016.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery after breast cancer diagnosis
The operation was a success and Sarah’s prognosis is good, the duchess’ spokesperson said.
By Associated Press
 
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
Editorials
Justice Alito’s undisclosed fishing trip brings more discredit to the Supreme Court
Americans want the Supreme Court to be the place where justices dispassionately and thoughtfully rule on cases that affect their lives. The latest reporting by ProPublica undermines that confidence even further.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Connor Bedard takes a shot.
Blackhawks
NHL mock draft: After Blackhawks pick Connor Bedard, the order becomes less obvious
A rough guess on how things might — but inevitably won’t exactly — play out with all 32 first-round picks (as well as the Hawks’ four second-round picks).
By Ben Pope
 
Paradegoers with BP hold up large balloon letters that spell “pride” during the 52nd annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 25, 2023.
LGBTQIA+
Thousands cheer on 52nd annual pride parade
The parade made its way through North Side neighborhoods.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday morning at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.
News
Fire destroys vacant East Side church
A 911 caller noticed smoke before dawn Sunday at the former Evangelical Lutheran Bethlehem Church at 10310 S. Avenue H.
By David Struett
 