Sunday, June 25, 2023
Postcards from London: Cubs baseball takes a trip across the pond

The Cubs and Cardinals played in the London Series this weekend.

By  Maddie Lee
   
IMG_9287.jpg

LONDON – The Cubs have played regular season games in venues spanning 23 US states, the District of Columbia, two Canadian provinces, Puerto Rico and Tokyo, according to team historian Ed Hartig. But the London Series this weekend, which the Cubs split 1-1 with the Cardinals, was a unique experience. 

Here’s a set of snapshots – digital postcards, if you will – from the trip:

IMG_9306.jpg

London Stadium, originally built to host the 2012 Olympics, now serves as home to West Ham United. But it has hosted a number of sports and events, including the 2015 Rugby World Cup, Race of Champions (motorsports), RFL Four Nations, London 2017 World Athletics and World Para Athletics Championships and – of course – MLB’s London Series. 

IMG_9276.jpg

The Cubs dugout was outfitted in the team’s colors, up the left field line. The field, with the unique dimensions due to the shape of the soccer stadium, featured large expanses of foul territory in front of each dugout. 

IMG_9295.jpg

Cubs utility player Christopher Morel took a photo with former West Ham players Carlton Cole and James Collins during the Friday workout.  Cole is now a coach in West Ham’s academy. 

IMG_9289_2.jpg

Before the series, retired pitcher Jake Arrieta represented the Cubs at a youth event with MLB First Pitch. He stopped by the team workouts the next day and greeted former teammates including manager David Ross, outfielder Ian Happ and pitcher Adbert Alzolay (pictured above). 

Arrieta’s Cubs reunion in 2021 ended on a sour note, but he spent the best years of his career with the Cubs the first time around, winning a Cy Young and World Series with the club. 

IMG_9167.jpg

The Cubs held a memorable welcome party for their players, staff members, and their families at Westminster Abbey. It included hors d’oeuvres and private tours. Earlier in the week, this reporter snapped a photo in the same building during a very much not private tour.

IMG_9258_2.jpg

England’s newspapers and tabloids are famous worldwide. But knowing their British audience, they didn’t dedicate much space to MLB’s London Series over the weekend. Even on Sunday, the morning after Game 1, what little coverage appeared in print focussed on English international cricket player James Anderson, who threw out the first pitch in a Cubs jersey alongside Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon in a Cardinals jersey.

IMG_9312.jpg

The London Series drew over 54,000 each game, with an announced attendance of 54,662 on Saturday and 55,565 Sunday. Those weren’t quite sellouts, but the crowds by far exceeded Wrigley Field’s capacity (41,649). 

