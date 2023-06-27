The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs select Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa, option Miles Mastrobuoni before Phillies series

To clear room on the 40-man roster, the club also transferred Brandon Hughes from the 15-day IL to the 60-day.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs select Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa, option Miles Mastrobuoni before Phillies series
1424387283.jpg

Getty

Jared Young has been on a winding road since the Cubs optioned him to Triple-A last September, following the first six major-league games of his career. 

The Cubs removed him from the 40-man roster over the offseason. Then, they invited him to big-league spring training camp. He played for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. Then, a couple weeks into the Triple-A season, the Iowa Cubs put him on the developmental list. 

On Tuesday, that road brought him back to Wrigley Field. The Cubs selected Young, who has posted an eye-catching  1.031 OPS, from Triple-A. In a set of corresponding moves, they optioned Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A and transferred Brandon Hughes (left knee surgery) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day. 

“I’m feeling pretty comfortable at the plate right now,” Young said. “You take the confidence of everything that’s happened the last few weeks and the last couple of months and bring it here. I don’t think things are going to change, and I’m pretty excited to be here with the team.” 

In his first game back from the developmental list, Young blasted two home runs. But he really got on a roll in June, hitting .395 with eight home runs. 

“We’ve been watching for a while,” manager David Ross said. “He’s been swinging the bat really well, mashing right handed pitching, [an] area that we’ve struggled in a little bit when we have some heavy matchups. So he’ll be a guy who can pinch hit off the bench, play some first, some outfield where it matches up. … Part of that is also giving Miles some regular at-bats.”

The Cubs have used a rotating cast of bench players this year, many of them utility men. With regular at-bats hard to come by, the team has cycled some of Iowa’s hottest hitters through the major-league team, sending down scuffling bench players until they get back in rhythm. 

In the two weeks since his last call-up, Mastrobuoni had only six at-bats. He did not record a hit.

The Cubs were on a roll when they tabbed Young to join them. They’d won 11 of their last 14 games entering Tuesday, climbing to three games back of the division-leading Brewers. 

“I think it means that I can help them win,” Young said. “And that’s what I’m here to do. When you get the call to join a team that’s hot, it’s really exciting, and it just means that much more.”

Wisdom nearing return

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom progressed to a full slate of baseball activities on Tuesday, hitting and taking ground balls on the field before the game. 

“Everything feels good,” he told the Sun-Times. “For me, at least, there’s no hindrance with anything.”

Wisdom went on the 10-day IL a week and a half ago with a sprained right wrist. But he’d played through the injury for a couple weeks, since jamming his wrist on a backhand play against the Rays. 

Mancini goes to work

Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini was taking infield reps at first base long before team batting practice Thursday, regardless of the haze hanging over the field due to wildfire smoke. Ross said Mancini was working with bench coach Andy Green for over an hour.

Two days earlier, Mancini had taken responsibility for the Cubs’ 7-5 loss because of a costly error he’d made in the field. 

“He’s a worker, he owned his mistake, and he’s going to try to be better for it,” Ross said. “What more do you want out of your players than take ownership of the areas where they may have not had things go the way they wanted them to, and then identify that and go out there and get better?”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Baseball by the numbers: Despite new rules, hitters are still having a blast
‘I’m invested now’: English fans react to the Cubs and Cardinals’ London Series
How fast will they go in Grant Park 220? NASCAR great has a mighty big number in mind
Postcards from London: Cubs baseball takes a trip across the pond
Cubs’ Trey Mancini apologizes for costly error: ‘The game’s 100% on me’
Marcus Stroman exits as Cubs fall to Cardinals, split London Series
The Latest
US-POLITICS-BIDEN
Washington
Joe Biden, on fundraising blitz for 2024 campaign, headlines two events in Chicago on Wednesday
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, MK, and a group of trial lawyers are hosting fundraisers after Biden touts his economic record in a ‘Bidenomics’ speech in Chicago.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Two
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What adjustments can ninth-place Sky make to snap worst skid in WNBA?
Injuries aside, facing the possibility of losing their seventh straight game when they play the Sparks on Wednesday, no adjustment is off the table, including changes to Wade’s rotation.
By Annie Costabile
 
The Chia Obama, sold by Joseph Enterprises. Joe Pedott, a native Chicagoan and company founder, died recently.
Obituaries
Joe Pedott, founder of company known for the Chia Pet and the Clapper, dead at 91
The native Chicagoan was the advertising genius behind the jingle ‘Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia’ that helped sell more than 25 million of the terra cotta planters that have been made into animals, Homer Simpson and Barack Obama.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
16-year-old boy fatally shot in North Lawndale
The teen was walking down the street in the 4100 block of West 15th Street when a Kia approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head and hand, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Pitching coach Ethan Katz of the White Sox talks to Joe Kelly (17) during a game against the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 10, 2023 in Chicago. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox pitchers on guard against tipping
“That’s the state of the game. Teams are always trying to get information. So you have to stay on top of it,” Lucas Giolito said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 