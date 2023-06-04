Cubs’ Cody Bellinger unlikely to return this road trip, exact timeline unclear

SAN DIEGO – When tests first confirmed that Cody Bellinger hadn’t torn anything in his left knee after a leaping catch against the Minute Maid Park wall, he thought he’d be back by now. But even though the diagnosis was good news, he sustained a bone bruise when he hyperextended his knee on the landing.

“But the reality of it is these bones heal at their own pace,” Bellinger said Sunday morning.

Three weeks after the injury, Bellinger’s return date, and whether he’ll need a minor-league rehab assignment before being reinstated, are still up in the air. But he said this road trip would be “probably too aggressive” of a timeline.

Bellinger has been tracking pitches in the bullpen, taking batting practice and throwing, but he only began a running progression recently.

“The first week and a half was pretty stagnant,’ Bellinger said. “This last week, I’ve made pretty big strides.”

He has yet to test it in uncontrolled settings, something a rehab assignment would provide.

“Also, a big part is, getting up and down nine times,” Bellinger said. “So replicating that to the best we can. So, we’re in talks [about] that.”

What will be the deciding factor?

“Maybe preference,” Bellinger said. “... Still undecided. I don’t even know the answer to that really.”

In other injury news

Cubs reliever Brad Boxberger (strained right forearm) felt good after long toss Saturday, according to the team. He is scheduled for light work on the mound Monday.

