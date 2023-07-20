The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Jameson Taillon has a plan for a strong second half

The four-seam and curveball should be the Cubs righty’s “feature” offerings going forward

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE Jameson Taillon has a plan for a strong second half
Jameson Taillon

Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Jameson Taillon would readily admit that allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Nationals on Tuesday night “wasn’t an elite stat line.”

But in being able to self-correct his fastball command enough to deliver a decent outing after wobbling early, he felt there was a more crucial continuation of what began with a season-best eight shutout innings at Yankee Stadium in his final start before the All-Star break.

“I felt like myself out there, and I feel like I’ve been trending in that direction for a while,” Taillon said.

Taillon’s ERA still sits at a disappointing 6.05, primarily fueled by lefties hitting for a .969 OPS against him. Those specific struggles have sparked some conversations about putting Taillon’s cutter—which hitters have a .345 batting average on this year—on the backburner.

To that end, Tuesday looked like a preview of Taillon moving forward, with four-seam fastballs and curveballs accounting for 71 of his 92 pitches on the night. But the Cubs’ biggest free-agent pitching signing of this past winter believes re-establishing consistent riding action on his four-seamer, and the better command that comes with that consistency, has been the key to both the good and bad of his season.

“I don’t think the plan is to scrap [my cutter] by any means, I still want to be able to backdoor it for a strike and keep guys honest,” Taillon said. “I would get into bad counts because of my four-seam and misfiring at the top of the zone, super uncompetitive. I was putting catchers in a bad spot where they have to call a cutter to get me back in the count, and at that point in time, the cutter was almost serving as a BP fastball.”

The four-seam and curveball should be Taillon’s “feature” offerings going forward against a slate of teams that will surely stack lefty bats against him to try to capitalize on his first half struggles. But the more Taillon’s four-seamer is working at the top of the strike zone, the more of his six-pitch mix—cutter included—he can comfortably use.

Now he’s had two-straight outings of feeling like that’s a reality.

Said Taillon: “There’s a human element to it too. I know I can do it. I’ve done it before. This is what it looks like, this is what it feels like.”

A step closer to a healthy infield

 Dansby Swanson was on the field well before batting practice Thursday, testing his left heel contusion under the watch of trainers. Manager David Ross reiterated that the All-Star shortstop could return from the injured list during this weekend’s series against the Cardinals.

Nick Madrigal flew out Thursday night to begin a hopefully brief rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa. Ross said that if all goes well, Madrigal could return from his right hamstring strain by Tuesday to play his old team, the crosstown White Sox.

“Which would be his ideal scenario,” Ross said with a smile.

Wisdom in Patrick’s usage

 Ross said Patrick Wisdom will primarily be starting against left-handed starters, and also right-handers with “pitch characteristics that line up with his swing path.”

Per Statcast, Wisdom is slugging .667 against sinkers this season, but just .297 against four-seam fastballs. That probably provides a good hint about what sort of right-handers he will be called upon to face.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Earn the ‘Bell of Shame!’ at White Sox stadium by putting ketchup on your hot dog
Pat Hughes will be Chicago broadcaster No. 5 in Baseball Hall of Fame — but he’s really No. 1
Nico Hoerner’s grand slam seals Cubs’ series victory vs. Nationals
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki feels better about his hitting after big game
Cubs, White Sox offenses contribute to a nearly record-tying day for MLB
Could Cubs’ blowout win vs. Nationals be a sign of things to come — or just a blip?
The Latest
Cheryl Johnson, executive director of People for Community Recovery, stands outside her office in Chicago Housing Authority’s Altgeld Gardens last September.
Environment
Pioneering environmental justice organization threatened with eviction from South Side headquarters
The group founded in Altgeld Gardens in 1979 was part of a federal civil rights complaint prompting a city settlement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
By Brett Chase
 
George_Floyd_Officer_Trial.jpg
Nation/World
Derek Chauvin to ask Supreme Court to review conviction in murder of George Floyd
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the 2020 killing of George Floyd. Minnesota’s highest court denied his request to review his case.
By USA TODAY
 
A building in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, where the body of 18-year-old Iman Al-Sarraj was discovered on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Crime
Police arrested a man for a fatal stabbing. Then they found a teen’s body in his fridge.
Brandon Sanders, of West Ridge, has only been charged with one of the murders as detectives scrutinize his background, which includes an arrest in Montana for allegedly pushing his wife into sex work.
By Tom Schuba and Rosemary Sobol
 
police lights
Crime
Man fired at ambulance with 79-year-old patient inside because it would not get out of the way, police say
‘The idea of shooting at an ambulance is something I thought I’d never see,’ a witness to the shooting in a residential area told the Sun-Times. No one was injured, and charges were pending.
By Kade HeatherMohammad Samra, and 1 more
 
Ric Wilson/ Kevin Condon photo. Pitchfork Music fest 2019
Pitchfork Music Festival
Ric Wilson promising a whole lotta fun — and that ‘Soul Train’ line — at his Pitchfork set
Wilson says he’s coming back bigger and better this year, and fans can expect more of a beefed-up spectacle as his performance will have an elaborate stage design, lights, and even a surprise guest.
By Mark Braboy | For the Sun-Times
 