With Marcus Stroman out, Javier Assad gets the start for the Cubs on Saturday

With Marcus Stroman on the injured list dealing with right hip inflammation, the Cubs knew they’d need someone to fill his spot in the rotation on Saturday against the Braves.

Asked before Friday’s 8-0 loss to the Braves if there was a starter determined for Saturday, manager David Ross said, “There is not. There will be one, but there is not right now. See how today goes.”

With Hayden Wesneski needed to eat innings in Friday’s defeat — he worked at least three innings in relief for the fifth time this season — that made the decision simpler.

Ross said after the game that Javier Assad (1-2) will make his second start of the season on Saturday. Assad pitched 32⁄ 3 scoreless innings on Monday, his second-longest outing of the season, so he’s presumably both stretched out and rested enough to slot in against the high-powered Braves offense.

Pressure drop?

It’s not like the Cubs ever want to miss an opportunity to move up in the standings. But their surge after the All-Star break that convinced president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to keep the core together for a possible playoff run may have eased some of the stakes for any particular game. Case in point: Friday’s loss.

“It’s still day-to-day,” right-hander Kyle Hendricks said. “That’s how we always try and take it. But with how good we’ve been playing lately, of course, it’s easy to move on from this one. But again, you want to show up every single day, give your team a chance to win, at least be in it. ...

“You don’t want to have days like today no matter what. But obviously it’s a little more under a microscope before the trade deadline.”

Max effort

Other than Cody Bellinger, who singled twice in three at-bats, the Cubs were mostly baffled by lefty Max Fried and the Braves bullpen.

Fried had not pitched since May 5 because of a forearm strain, but looked to be in top form on Friday.

Fried (3-1) worked six innings, allowing three hits and no walks with eight strikeouts. He threw 72 pitches.

“Fried was an ace pitching like an ace.” Ross said. “He had real stuff in the zone, mixing multiple pitches. ... He never got into trouble at all other than a couple singles.

“Just a beating, we’ll go home tonight and be ready to go tomorrow.”

What makes Fried so tough?

“Well, it’s 94-plus from the left side and it’s got real run to it,” Ross said. “It’s got some cut. The changeup was effective. He was able to land the breaking ball and the back-foot sliders. ... It’s a multi-pitch mix in the zone with stuff.”

Injury report

Right-handers Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) and Ethan Roberts (Tommy John surgery) threw bullpen sessions and righty Nick Burdi (appendectomy) threw live batting practice.

