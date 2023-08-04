The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

With Marcus Stroman out, Javier Assad gets the start for the Cubs on Saturday

Assad (1-2) will make his second start of the season. Assad pitched 3 2⁄3 scoreless innings on Monday, his second-longest outing of the season.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE With Marcus Stroman out, Javier Assad gets the start for the Cubs on Saturday
Javier Assad will start for the Cubs on Saturday against the Braves.

Javier Assad will start for the Cubs on Saturday against the Braves.

Erin Hooley/AP

With Marcus Stroman on the injured list dealing with right hip inflammation, the Cubs knew they’d need someone to fill his spot in the rotation on Saturday against the Braves.

Asked before Friday’s 8-0 loss to the Braves if there was a starter determined for Saturday, manager David Ross said, “There is not. There will be one, but there is not right now. See how today goes.”

With Hayden Wesneski needed to eat innings in Friday’s defeat — he worked at least three innings in relief for the fifth time this season — that made the decision simpler.

Ross said after the game that Javier Assad (1-2) will make his second start of the season on Saturday. Assad pitched 323 scoreless innings on Monday, his second-longest outing of the season, so he’s presumably both stretched out and rested enough to slot in against the high-powered Braves offense.

Pressure drop?

It’s not like the Cubs ever want to miss an opportunity to move up in the standings. But their surge after the All-Star break that convinced president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to keep the core together for a possible playoff run may have eased some of the stakes for any particular game. Case in point: Friday’s loss.

“It’s still day-to-day,” right-hander Kyle Hendricks said. “That’s how we always try and take it. But with how good we’ve been playing lately, of course, it’s easy to move on from this one. But again, you want to show up every single day, give your team a chance to win, at least be in it. ...

“You don’t want to have days like today no matter what. But obviously it’s a little more under a microscope before the trade deadline.”

Max effort

Other than Cody Bellinger, who singled twice in three at-bats, the Cubs were mostly baffled by lefty Max Fried and the Braves bullpen.

Fried had not pitched since May 5 because of a forearm strain, but looked to be in top form on Friday.

Fried (3-1) worked six innings, allowing three hits and no walks with eight strikeouts. He threw 72 pitches.

“Fried was an ace pitching like an ace.” Ross said. “He had real stuff in the zone, mixing multiple pitches. ... He never got into trouble at all other than a couple singles.

“Just a beating, we’ll go home tonight and be ready to go tomorrow.”

What makes Fried so tough?

“Well, it’s 94-plus from the left side and it’s got real run to it,” Ross said. “It’s got some cut. The changeup was effective. He was able to land the breaking ball and the back-foot sliders. ... It’s a multi-pitch mix in the zone with stuff.”

Injury report

Right-handers Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) and Ethan Roberts (Tommy John surgery) threw bullpen sessions and righty Nick Burdi (appendectomy) threw live batting practice.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks, Cubs fall apart against Braves
Cubs star Dansby Swanson’s influence still felt on Braves — and vice versa
Beer prices have gone higher and higher. Why?
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson swinging hot bat before first Braves series since departure
How Jeimer Candelario’s addition to Cubs gave Seiya Suzuki a break vs. right-handers
Cubs put Marcus Stroman on 15-day IL with hip inflammation
The Latest
merlin_115038657.jpg
Lollapalooza Day 2: Hemlocke Springs, Divinity Roxx kick off hot second day
Day two of Lollapalooza kicked off with performances from Hemlocke Springs and Divinity Roxx.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Festival-goers watch Peach Pit perform on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Lollapalooza
PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 2 highlights
Here’s a look at some of the fun happening Friday on Day 2 of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.
By Contributors
 
Chattanooga v Illinois
College Sports
(More) Big Ten expansion steals the headlines as college football training camps get rolling
Oregon and Washington cannonballing into the Big Ten pool? Really? Also: the latest at Illinois, Notre Dame, NIU (and Northwestern, too … maybe).
By Steve Greenberg
 
A photo of Misty McMichael speaking at a rally outside Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
Bears
As Bears legend Steve McMichael is hospitalized, wife Misty balances hope, grief
The Hall of Fame has become the McMichaels’ focus, and about 50 people rallied in support of his candidacy outside the hospital where he is in care.
By Jason Lieser
 
Oregon and Washington have agreed to join the Big Ten.
College Sports
Big Ten adds Oregon, Washington as newest members
A report in the Athletic said Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have formally applied to join the Big 12.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 