Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Cubs getting offensive lift from defense-first catcher Yan Gomes

Notes: The Cubs put Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL Tuesday. Top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong started in center field.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Catcher Yan Gomes’ clutch at-bat to lift the Cubs over the Rockies on Monday was a familiar sight. A double steal put two men in scoring position. Then, Gomes lined a two-run single into left center field.

“Honestly, put the ball in the air,” Gomes said of his approach. “Especially after they stole, you try to simplify it as much as you can.” 

It was his third hit of the night and brought his RBI total to three in the Cubs’ 5-4 win. Gomes’ offense has ticked up this year, compared to his first with the club. It’s a pattern that also bore out when he transitioned from Cleveland to Washington in the middle of his career. 

Gomes likes to say that any offensive contributions from him are a bonus – even though he was a Silver Slugger early in his career. The veteran’s defensive reputation attracted the Cubs when they signed him to a two-year deal before last season. He’s lived up to expectations behind the plate. 

He also entered Tuesday batting .275 with a .734 OPS, on pace for his best mark since the shortened 2020 season. And his production improves with men on base, good for a .319 average and .810 OPS, among the top 2 qualified Cubs hitters in both categories. 

“There was a good two-, three-week stretch there when he wasn’t getting results,” manager David Ross said. “He’s hit the ball hard consistently. The at-bats are professional, he’s in every [at-bat], and just so calm in the moments, and he’s come through for us a lot this year.”

Tuesday was a perfect example. In a 1-1 count, he fouled off a slider. Then, he got a high fastball. 

“I thought I took a good swing at the slider, realized I was on it,” he said. “And then after that, you’re just trying to not do too much, just try to put the ball into the outfield and at least score one.”

Candelario to IL 

The Cubs put corner infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL Tuesday with a low back strain. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled rookie Alexander Canario the day after he was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong

“The back not responding, we’re fixing to play on turf [in Arizona], how good is that for his back? It’s just talking a little while. And to get him back completely healthy makes the most sense to me right now.”

Candelario originally hurt his back on a dive in Pittsburgh a little over two weeks ago, according to Ross. Candelario played through the issue until Sunday, when he left the game in the fourth inning. He’s gone 3-for-36 since the Pirates series. 

Crow-Armstrong starts

Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong logged his first start Tuesday, batting eighth and playing center field.

“It means a lot,” he said before the game. “Seeing trust in me – and I think that’s probably from the top down, but having trust from the guys in the clubhouse is the most important thing for me. I’m just going to go get my feet wet, and yesterday was a nice little taste.”

He debuted the night before, entered as a pinch runner, played three innings in center field, and was greeted by “P-C-A” chants in his first major-league at-bat.

