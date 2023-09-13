Missed opportunities at Coors Field help sink Cubs vs. Rockies

DENVER – Coors Field is notorious for being a hitter-friendly ballpark. The altitude helps the ball fly over the fence, and an expansive outfield leaves extra space for balls in the air to fall. But over the course of a three-game series, the Cubs scored 12 runs.

With a 7-3 loss to the Rockies on Wednesday, the Cubs dropped the series 2-1.

“The importance of adding onto leads here in this ballpark is obviously a big deal with the run-scoring environment,” said Nico Hoerner, who went 4-for-5 Wednesday in his third career four-hit game. “Not a lack of quality at-bats; just felt like we never really had the game-changing swing the last couple days – as well as some outs on the bases, myself included. Those are never great, but especially here when you want to let your hitters work as much as possible.”

On Wednesday, the Cubs twice loaded the bases with one out, in the second and eighth innings, and stranded all six runners.

“We’ve got a nice off day tomorrow and got Arizona ahead of us,” manager David Ross said. “So looking forward to that series.”

Hoerner milestone

Hoerner logged his 40th stolen base of the season, making him the first Cub with 40 steals since Juan Pierre logged 58 steals in 2006. Hoerner (62 RBI) is just the third Cub in the last century to record at least 40 steals and 60 RBI in a season, joining Ryne Sandberg (1985) and Kiki Cuyler (1929).

“If you had told me I’d steal 40 bases in the big-leagues a couple years ago, I’d be pretty fired up,” Hoerner said. “Not something that I’ve always done at a super high level. I’ve always played the game hard and run decently, but you look back at my career – whether it’s college or the minor leagues – I never was stealing bases in huge numbers.”

The most bases he’d stolen before reaching the majors was 15 in his last year at Stanford, according to baseball reference.

“So just a lot of credit to [first base coach] Mike Napoli and Rossy for giving me a lot of information and opportunities. And, it’s something that takes time, it’s a real skill, and it’s a lot more than just how fast you can run.”

Stroman update

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (fractured rib cartilage) was set to throw a bullpen at the Cubs’ Arizona complex on Wednesday. He threw a live batting practice session on Monday, the second of his throwing progression, and is getting on a starter-like five-day schedule.

“I think a healthy version of him is a good thing for us, however we use that,” Ross said in recent weeks.

Iowa rehab

Relievers Brandon Hughes (knee surgery) and Nick Burdi (appendectomy) both came out of their most recent rehab outings for Triple-A Iowa healthy, according to the Cubs. Hughes had his best results yet Tuesday, in his fourth appearance of this rehab assignment, throwing a clean inning. Burdi didn’t allow a run, but he walked one batter and hit another.

