The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Missed opportunities at Coors Field help sink Cubs vs. Rockies

The Cubs dropped the series finale 7-3.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Missed opportunities at Coors Field help sink Cubs vs. Rockies
Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel reacts after flying out with the bases loaded against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley to end the top of the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Denver.

Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel reacts after flying out with the bases loaded against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley to end the top of the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Denver.

AP Photos

DENVER – Coors Field is notorious for being a hitter-friendly ballpark. The altitude helps the ball fly over the fence, and an expansive outfield leaves extra space for balls in the air to fall. But over the course of a three-game series, the Cubs scored 12 runs. 

With a 7-3 loss to the Rockies on Wednesday, the Cubs dropped the series 2-1. 

“The importance of adding onto leads here in this ballpark is obviously a big deal with the run-scoring environment,” said Nico Hoerner, who went 4-for-5 Wednesday in his third career four-hit game. “Not a lack of quality at-bats; just felt like we never really had the game-changing swing the last couple days – as well as some outs on the bases, myself included. Those are never great, but especially here when you want to let your hitters work as much as possible.”

On Wednesday, the Cubs twice loaded the bases with one out, in the second and eighth innings, and stranded all six runners. 

“We’ve got a nice off day tomorrow and got Arizona ahead of us,” manager David Ross said. “So looking forward to that series.” 

Hoerner milestone

Hoerner logged his 40th stolen base of the season, making him the first Cub with 40 steals since Juan Pierre logged 58 steals in 2006. Hoerner (62 RBI) is just the third Cub in the last century to record at least 40 steals and 60 RBI in a season, joining Ryne Sandberg (1985) and Kiki Cuyler (1929).

“If you had told me I’d steal 40 bases in the big-leagues a couple years ago, I’d be pretty fired up,” Hoerner said. “Not something that I’ve always done at a super high level. I’ve always played the game hard and run decently, but you look back at my career – whether it’s college or the minor leagues – I never was stealing bases in huge numbers.”

The most bases he’d stolen before reaching the majors was 15 in his last year at Stanford, according to baseball reference. 

“So just a lot of credit to [first base coach] Mike Napoli and Rossy for giving me a lot of information and opportunities. And, it’s something that takes time, it’s a real skill, and it’s a lot more than just how fast you can run.” 

Stroman update

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (fractured rib cartilage) was set to throw a bullpen at the Cubs’ Arizona complex on Wednesday. He threw a live batting practice session on Monday, the second of his throwing progression, and is getting on a starter-like five-day schedule.

“I think a healthy version of him is a good thing for us, however we use that,” Ross said in recent weeks. 

Iowa rehab

Relievers Brandon Hughes (knee surgery) and Nick Burdi (appendectomy) both came out of their most recent rehab outings for Triple-A Iowa healthy, according to the Cubs. Hughes had his best results yet Tuesday, in his fourth appearance of this rehab assignment, throwing a clean inning. Burdi didn’t allow a run, but he walked one batter and hit another.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong flashes the leather in first MLB start in center field
Cubs’ comeback vs. Rockies falls short in 6-4 loss
Cubs getting offensive lift from defense-first catcher Yan Gomes
Cubs put closer Adbert Alzolay on IL, activate Michael Fulmer
Pitchers no longer finishing what they start
Cubs call up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong before series opener vs. Rockies
The Latest
Mike Clevinger of the White Sox pitches against the Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 22, 2023 in Chicago. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox season one ‘I’ll never, ever forget,’ Mike Clevinger says
“I’m pretty sure there’s going to be an E:60 this year about this team,” Clevinger said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Shaka Rawls, principal of Leo Catholic High School, speaks during a rally at St. Sabina Academy in Auburn Gresham calling for the Illinois General Assembly to preserve the Invest in Kids Act program.
Politics
Private school leaders fight to stave off demise of Invest in Kids Act scholarships
The program, which currently provides tuition assistance to about 9,500 children across the state, will sunset on Dec. 31 unless lawmakers move to extend it.
By Allison Novelo and Tina Sfondeles
 
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. She has been released from federal custody after completing a three-year sentence.
El Chapo
El Chapo’s wife released from U.S. custody after 3-year prison sentence
The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been released from federal custody after completing a sentence for helping run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.
By Associated Press
 
Dunn.jpeg
Michael Madigan
Top Biden adviser was advising Madigan on #MeToo crisis while her firm was helping woman suing former speaker
A prominent communications firm that helped launch a high-profile effort to assist victims of sexual harassment, rape and assault was also a paid adviser to then Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan while he was being sued by Alaina Hampton, one of those victims.
By Tom Dreisbach | NPR
 
A potential plan to turn a 12-acre parcel in the Morgan Park neighborhood into a tent shelter to temporarily house migrants is getting support from some nearby residents.
Immigration
Migrant tent city might land on Far South Side
Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st) will hold a meeting about a potential site at 115th and Halsted on Wednesday evening.
By Michael Loria
 