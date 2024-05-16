Cubs lefty Justin Steele's start 'probably better than the line' as Cubs lose 5-4 to Pirates

Cubs lefty Justin Steele shook his head as he turned back toward the mound.

He’d just located a second-pitch fastball up and in, half a ball off the plate. And somehow the Pirates’ Nick Gonzales had put the barrel of his bat on it and sent it some five rows up in the left-field bleachers.

“That’s kind of the love-hate relationship with Wrigley,” Steele said after the Cubs’ 5-4 loss to the Pirates on Thursday. “Sometimes the wind’s just howling out, and you can get in one of them jet streams and it can get out.”

That fourth-inning home run summed up Steele’s outing. He was executing his plan, but the Pirates still found ways to score.

“It was probably better than the line,” manager Craig Counsell said after Steele allowed six hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Only looking only at the pair of home runs he gave up and the high score – five runs –, it would be tempting to compare Steele’s start Thursday to his last start, also against the Pirates, when he surrendered three home runs for the first time since his debut season. But look any deeper, and the two outings diverge.

Steele’s issue last week in Pittsburgh boiled down to execution in 0-2 counts. And two of the three homers he gave up were sliders that he overthrew and ended up hanging over the plate.

That wasn’t a problem for Steele on Thursday at Wrigley Field. When the Pirates were recording hits, they were doing so by swinging early in the count.

There was no better example of him getting movement on his slider with two strikes, and making sure his misses were out of damage zones, than in the fifth inning with a ball and two strikes on Oneil Cruz. Ahead in the count, Steele bounced a slider on the outside corner and still got Cruz to whiff for an inning-ending strikeout.

“In general, we didn’t play good enough defense tonight,” Counsell said.

The first instance he pointed two was a double play opportunity that he said was “a play we could have completed.” It would have gotten them out of the inning. But second baseman Nick Madrigal’s throw to shortstop Miles Mastrobuoni was high, and they only threw out the lead runner.

With a runner on first base, Steele threw a fastball low and inside to Edward Olivares. He hit a line drive that cleared the left-field wall to put the Pirates up 2-0.

Then, in the fourth, Gonzales tacked on a solo homer. It still would have been a home run at 24 other ballparks, according to Statcast. But the Pirates’ home stadium, PNC Park, was among those in which the fly ball would have fallen short of the wall.

On Steele’s way to giving up two more runs, before exiting with two outs in the sixth, the Pirates tagged him for a pair of doubles. But he also ran into some bad luck. He missed a pick-off by inches, celebrating before the umpire called the runner safe. Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzki missed a fly ball with a runner on third.

Facing the Pirates lineup for the second time in a week added an interesting wrinkle to Steele’s outing.

“Who gets the advantage?” manager Craig Counsell said, “Essentially, execution becomes really important. … A little more of a cat and mouse game.”

The Cubs offense, also facing Pirates starter Jared Jones for the second time in a week, scored early, thanks to a solo homer by Ian Happ in the second inning. And they continued to chip away at the Pirates’ lead, with an RBI single from Madrigal through the right side of the infield here, an RBI double up the right field line from Cody Bellinger there.

The Cubs finally cut the Pirates’ advantage to one run on a sacrifice fly by Christopher Morel in the eighth inning. But that’s as close as they’d get.