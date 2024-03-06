The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Dear Abby Advice Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I’m heartbroken to learn my daughter’s in an open marriage

Parent considers the concept morally wrong, but fears being unsupportive will drive away daughter and her child.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I’m heartbroken to learn my daughter’s in an open marriage
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_496.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My daughter and her husband have been together for 10 years, married for three of them. They have a 1-year-old daughter. I have just learned they may be getting a divorce. My son-in-law is very controlling as well as verbally and emotionally abusive. He yells, swears and slams doors over the littlest things. It has been going on for the past couple of years.

My daughter deserves to be happy, and she doesn't want to raise my granddaughter in that environment. However, she just confided to me that they have been in an open marriage for the last three months. Both have other people in their lives.

I'm having a hard time processing this. I come from the generation where that kind of thing is morally wrong, and I'm heartbroken about the whole thing. I love my daughter and want to support her, but if I don't, I risk losing her and my granddaughter forever. How can I cope? — COMPLETELY THROWN IN OHIO

DEAR THROWN: Your daughter and son-in-law's open marriage will soon be over. (Hallelujah!) While you may not approve of your daughter's sexual activity, she's an adult and has a right to live her life as she sees fit. (She may have been pressured into trying it.)

The Bible says, "Judge not, lest ye be judged." I strongly recommend you try to remember and follow that dictate if you want to continue to have a relationship with your daughter and grandchild. She may need all of the emotional support she can get.

DEAR ABBY: I have four sisters. I have felt like the "odd one out" my entire life, and they know it. They gossip about me and my children at every opportunity. They are all financially well off. I am not. They take trips and get together frequently, but don't include me because they think I can't afford it. When I have made my feelings known, they say I'm "too sensitive" and a "drama queen."

I told them they don't have the right to look down on me and judge. How can I get them to stop being so superior and accept me and my children? I have been a widow for five years after a long and abusive marriage. They accuse me of exaggerating the mental and emotional abuse I experienced. How can I make them understand? — EXCLUDED SIS IN NEBRASKA

DEAR SIS: You wrote that you have felt like the odd one out your entire life, and your sisters know it. You also stated that they travel together without including you because they think you can't afford it. If that's true, do you think they should have paid your fare? If you do, it's presumptuous.

After a long and abusive marriage you must feel like you have been let out of jail. For your sisters to dismiss what you experienced as exaggeration is insensitive and cruel. Because you aren't going to change them, eliminate them from your life. They may be unwilling or unable to give you the inclusion and acceptance you seek from them.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order "How to Have a Lovely Wedding." Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I feel weird in the skimpy clothes my husband likes me to wear
Dear Abby: Morning calls from his ailing mother upset my husband
Dear Abby: A stranger short on cash expected me to cover bill
Dear Abby: Our sons stop talking to us, and maybe steroids are to blame
Dear Abby: Item I lent to friend ended up broken, and she never offered to replace it
Dear Abby: Husband orders me to choose between him and our son
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, March 7, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
cfd_ambulance.jpg
News
Bus crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves driver dead, 2 children hospitalized
The driver suffered a medical emergency, lost control of his bus and struck a median about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Streeterville. Both children were hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
Teen shot, killed in South Loop ‘teen trend’ event is remembered as ‘genuine’ and ‘no person to start fights’
Dozens gathered Wednesday to release balloons in remembrance of Jeremy Smith, 17, who was fatally shot Saturday night in the South Loop.
By Kade Heather
 
Jarrett Allen Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has been solid defensively, and the numbers back it up
As much as Bulls fans like to poke at Vucevic’s defense, statistically he has been one of the team’s better defenders the last three seasons. The numbers show it, and he also passes Billy Donovan’s eye test.
By Joe Cowley
 
duckworth.jpg
Columnists
Here are the guests of Illinois members of Congress for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address
With access to in vitro fertilization now an issue, several members from Illinois are bringing guests who work in reproductive health.
By Lynn Sweet
 