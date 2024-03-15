The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Put voting on your to-do list, Chicago

The Illinois primary is Tuesday, March 19. Casting your ballot is an essential part of the democratic process.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
A woman receives her “I voted!” sticker after early voting in the 2024 primary election at the Northtown Branch of the Chicago Public Library in West Ridge on March 4.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

There’s one thing millions of Americans are quite good at, according to public opinion polls: complaining that the nation is headed in the wrong direction.

But too few of us are good at one of the best remedies for that: voting. After all, if we want to get the country back on the right track, a good way to start is by electing honest, hard-working, service-minded candidates to public office.

Voter turnout has historically been low in primary elections, and this year's presidential primaries have been no exception so far: Turnout was an abysmal 11% (!) in Georgia, 34% in California, 23% in neighboring Michigan, to give just three examples. With the two major-party presidential candidates a foregone conclusion for months, voters probably thought, "Why bother?”

Here’s the answer: Because it matters.

Yes, the presidential nominations are already wrapped up. But here in Illinois, there are other races and referenda on Tuesday's ballot that are critically important to people’s everyday lives. In the Chicago metro area, the March 19 primary is the vehicle to decide who becomes a candidate for Congress; who is in line for the powerful post of state’s attorney; who becomes a judge; who has a chance for a seat on the county board; and more.

The Sun-Times, as a nonprofit, is no longer in the endorsement business, so we can't give recommendations on who to vote for. But we’re definitely still in the business of urging people to exercise their right to vote and providing them with reporting and analysis to help voters make good choices.

Those choices shouldn’t begin and end at the top of the ballot or on high-profile contests. So-called down-ballot races for low-profile local offices and referenda are critical, too. Their outcome shouldn’t be left to a handful of voters.

Consider the property taxes Illinoisans love to carp about. Between 2020 and 2023, according to a recent study by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, just 30% of registered voters in the county weighed in and decided the outcome of 75 property tax-related referenda.

“Voters are given the power to make these key decisions, but most don’t bother to vote,” Pappas said last week. “And when their taxes go up, they are the first to complain.” Another key point: Referenda are more likely to pass in primary elections, when turnout is historically lower, than during higher-turnout general elections.

Dozens of referenda will appear on ballots in Cook and surrounding counties, covering property taxes, the issuing of bonds, the creation of arts districts, term limits for local offices and more.

Here in the city, the Bring Chicago Home referendum asks voters whether Chicago should increase the city's real estate transfer tax on properties worth $1 million or more to raise an estimated $100 million annually to address homelessness, while lowering slightly the transfer tax on properties worth less than $1 million.

The controversial referendum has survived three legal challenges to remain on the ballot. Votes that have already been cast in early voting, while the legal challenges put the referendum temporarily in limbo, will be counted also.

Supporters cite the pressing need to take action to help our city’s most vulnerable residents by providing a dedicated stream of funding for housing and other services. Nationwide, 17 cities and counties have this type of tax on high-end real estate, known colloquially as a “mansion tax.” If the referendum passes, City Council would then have to pass another ordinance detailing how the money would be spent.

Critics, however, warn the tax will hit apartment building owners, commercial properties and other real estate — not just pricey luxury homes owned by multimillionaires. They warn of potentially higher rents for tenants and a chilling effect on housing development, among other caveats, that could impact middle-income people as well as the wealthy. The Civic Federation last week released its analysis of caveats.

Those on both sides of the issue, we believe, have the same ultimate goal: helping struggling individuals and families to afford a place to call home. It's up to voters to become informed and then decide.

The Sun-Times has a wealth of information for voters. Check them out — then make a plan to vote.

Our elections page: chicago.suntimes.com/elections

Our voter guide: chicago.suntimes.com/voter-guide-2024

Candidate questionnaires: chicago.suntimes.com/candidate-questionnaires

A lookup tool to find out who’s on your ballot: chicago.suntimes.com/graphics/elections/2024/ballot-lookup/

