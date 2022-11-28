The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 28, 2022
Education News Chicago

City Colleges enrollment uptick outpaces state, national averages but still short of pre-pandemic levels

City Colleges enrollment stands at 34,798 this fall, up 6.9% or 2,233 students from 32,565 a year ago.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE City Colleges enrollment uptick outpaces state, national averages but still short of pre-pandemic levels
Malcolm X College is located at 1900 W Jackson Blvd. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Malcolm X College on the Near West Side is among the City Colleges of Chicago campuses that saw increased enrollment this fall.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Enrollment at the City Colleges of Chicago has slightly recovered this fall after a few years of dramatic declines, exceeding both state and national averages at other community colleges.

The uptick in students doesn’t return the seven-college system to its pre-pandemic enrollment levels but is still welcome positive news for administrators who credit several initiatives for the gains.

“We’re very pleased with it, and we’re going to build on this momentum,” City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado said. “Clearly [there’s] progress and clearly we have more work to do to get back to pre-pandemic levels of enrollment.”

City Colleges enrollment stands at 34,798 this fall, up 6.9% or 2,233 students from 32,565 a year ago. Six of the system’s seven campuses saw increases.

City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado speaks during a press conference at Harold Washington College Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020. City Colleges of Chicago announced “Fresh Start,” a debt forgiveness program that will waive half of the student’s debt upon re-enrollment. The other half will be waived upon completion of their program.

City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado says he’s proud of the system’s enrollment turnaround.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Salgado said no one strategy has helped, rather “the combination of supports that we’re providing,” from increased customization of classes and in-person versus remote scheduling, to more scholarship opportunities and a deeper partnership with Chicago Public Schools.

Adult education was a huge driver of increased registrations this fall both at City Colleges and statewide. Those programs in Chicago drew an increase of 1,098 this year, a 16.6% gain from last fall. Salgado said the system is “a relevant institution to a wide range of people,” and those who have work and family responsibilities in addition to going back to school are returning after a tough couple years during the pandemic.

While there’s cautious optimism moving forward, the drop in enrollment over the past four years had been precipitous.

In 2018, the system enrolled over 11,000 more students for a total of 45,938. That figure dropped by about 5,000 for each of the next two years, including the fall of 2020, the first that schools had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I won’t say that we can build back to where we were 10 years ago overnight or even ever,” Salgado said, citing Chicago’s significant population loss over the past decade. “But I think what we’re after is continued momentum.”

The City Colleges enrollment rollercoaster has generally followed other Illinois public community colleges. Schools were seeing declines before the pandemic, then a huge 13.8% dip statewide in 2020. Many community colleges felt some recovery this year but not to the same extent as City Colleges and a few others around the state. The state averaged a 1.5% increase (compared to City Colleges’ 6.9%).

An enrollment report released by the Illinois Community College Board said the state’s enrollment growth this year has outpaced community colleges nationally, which saw an average decline this year of about a half-percent. The report said more students are back learning exclusively on campus than at any point since the start of the pandemic.

Even so, Salgado said administrators want to adjust to students’ needs, offering the example of a continued remote option that now features live online instructors rather than traditional virtual courses with recorded lessons.

“We’re not going back to the way things were,” Salgado said. “We’re going forward to the way things are and are going to be in the future.”

Next Up In Education
Illinois Math and Science Academy opens out-of-state, tuition-based enrollment
President Biden to extend student loan pause until June 30 as court battle drags on
‘Problem of Whiteness’ course triggers death threats against University of Chicago instructor
Illinois Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala to retire
UIC faculty union authorizes strike
MacKenzie Scott gifts CPS $25M after charter schools get millions
The Latest
The Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora is for the first time accepting out-of-state, tuition-based applications.
Education
Illinois Math and Science Academy opens out-of-state, tuition-based enrollment
IMSA, which enrolls 650 Illinois students, said it would accept “a small group” of out-of-state students for the 2023-24 school year.
By Nader Issa
 
Jim Harbaugh
College Sports
It’s time to celebrate Victory Money-day for Jim Harbaugh and others
Bonuses and big money rule the day in college football; meanwhile, Northwestern is looking to downsize its stadium
By Rick Telander
 
A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015. Following public outcry over the way police handled the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he had fired Chicago Police Superintendant Garry McCarthy. McCarthy, Emanuel and Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez have been accused of trying to cover up the shooting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
News
Whistleblower trial begins in alleged CPD cover-up in shooting of unarmed autistic teen
Detective Isaac Lambert says he was demoted after he refused to clear a fellow officer in the 2017 shooting of 18-year-old Ricardo Hayes.
By Andy Grimm
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
City Hall
End of an era in Chicago politics as Burke chooses retirement over uphill battle for a record 15th term
Indicted Ald. Edward Burke (14th) chose not to seek reelection to a record 15th term in a ward dramatically redrawn to eliminate his most favorable precincts.
By Fran Spielman
 
Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi (left) and her mother, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attend an event in New York City in 2016. A documentary on Nancy Pelosi’s life and groundbreaking political career, shot and edited by her daughter, will debut on HBO next month.
Movies and TV
HBO to air Nancy Pelosi documentary by daughter Alexandra
The film will arrive three weeks before Pelosi’s tenure as House speaker ends
By Associated Press
 