The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Education News Woodlawn

Mount Carmel High School to remain an all-boys school

In June, school leaders said they were considering admitting girls as soon as the fall of 2023 as a way to address “elusive growth” for single-gender Catholic schools.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Mount Carmel High School to remain an all-boys school
A Google Maps screenshot of the Mount Carmel Student Center.

Mount Carmel High School has told students it will not go coed beginning in the fall fo 2023.

Google Maps

Mount Carmel High School will remain an all-boys school.

“The results of the feedback have made it overwhelmingly clear that Mount Carmel High School’s stakeholders want Mount Carmel to remain all-male, and that changing the school’s all-male tradition is not in the best interest of the school,” President Brendan Conroy said in a news release Tuesday.

“Stakeholders’ input indicated that future generations will be best served by continuing to offer young men an opportunity to learn, mature and form mutual bonds of friendship in Mount Carmel’s all-male environment. In addition, attracting female students to Mount Carmel would be a daunting challenge.”

In an email to the school community over the weekend, school leaders said the initial idea of going coed as soon as fall 2023 was “not practical.”

“We certainly learned by listening to alumni, students, and you, our parents, that our timeline was too aggressive,” Conroy said in that email.

Conroy declined to comment when reached Monday.

“It is time to look ahead to a bright future,” Don Barry, Mount Carmel High School board chair, said in the news release. “As we move forward, it is our goal to continue to ensure the brightest possible future for our young men.”

In June, school leaders said they were considering admitting girls as soon as the fall of 2023 as a way to address “elusive growth” for single-gender catholic schools.

“Leaders noted that growth in Chicago Catholic high schools is occurring in coeducational settings,” school officials said then, adding that the views of parents, students and other members of the community would be taken into account.

The idea of Mount Carmel becoming coeducational was initially met with negative feedback.

The school surveyed students and parents on the debate. Out of 63 responses from current students, 41 said they would prefer that the school remain all-boys. Only 14 said the school should go coed while they were a student.

Of 277 current parents who responded, 113 said they would not keep their son enrolled if Mount Carmel went coed, while 122 said they would need more information before making the decision. Forty-two said they would keep their son enrolled.

A petition to put a stop to the coed plan has received over 1,600 signatures.

Mount Carmel was founded in 1900. Notable alumni include Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, former Chicago Blackhawk Chris Chelios, former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb and former Oregon State University men’s basketball coach Craig Robinson, who is also former first lady Michelle Obama’s brother.

St. Patrick, Brother Rice, St. Rita of Cascia and Leo are other all-boys Catholic high schools in the city.

Next Up In Education
Tim King, once named People Magazine’s ‘hero of the year’ as head of Urban Prep Academies, resigns
City Colleges add liaisons to help undocumented students navigate college
Bus service no longer guaranteed for CPS magnet, selective enrollment students
Outspoken teachers who urged students to join environmental protest avert firing by Chicago Board of Ed
Two CPS teachers who protested General Iron face firing for encouraging students to do the same
CPS sees another $45M hit to budget after agreeing to pay state back $87.5M over 8 years due to funding mistake
The Latest
The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at Symphony Center’s Orchestra Hall on Saturday night.
Music
Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra to showcase homeland composers in historic Chicago concert debut
The orchestra has become one of the most important classical institutions in Central America and the Caribbean Basin.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Tiger Woods gestures to the crowd at the British Open.
Golf
Greg Norman says Tiger Woods turned down LIV Golf’s $700 million-$800 million offer
Woods has been opposed to LIV Golf since late last year, and he delivered his strongest comments at the British Open when he said players who took the money funded by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund had “turned their back” on the PGA Tour that made them famous.
By Associated Press
 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner smiles while behind bars in a Russian courtroom.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner trial resumes in Russian court
During the hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who analyzed cannabis found in Griner’s luggage. Her defense fielded a specialist who challenged the analysis.
By Jim Heintz | AP
 
Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper (0) dribbles the ball as Marian Catholic’s Eddie Barrett (5) defends.
High School Basketball
St. Ignatius’ Jackson Kotecki, Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper commit to Miami-Ohio
Anyone who has taken the time to watch and evaluate Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper and St. Ignatius’ Jackson Kotecki since the conclusion of the high school season has seen the change.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during a game last month.
MLB
Former White Sox, Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana traded to Cardinals
The Pirates traded the veteran left-hander to the Cardinals in exchange for reliever Johan Oviedo and corner infield prospect Malcolm Nunez. Pittsburgh also sent right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to St. Louis.
By Associated Press
 