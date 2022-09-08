The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Education News Chicago

CPS kids get new meal options, including smoothies, baked potatoes, chilaquiles and more

Students have complained about CPS school lunches for years. Officials hope the updated menu will be more appealing.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE CPS kids get new meal options, including smoothies, baked potatoes, chilaquiles and more
A chicken ham flatbread with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.

CPS students are getting new menu options, including this chicken ham flatbread with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.

Provided by CPS

Chicago Public Schools students may be swapping sad looking hot dogs and hamburger patties between slices of white bread for baked potatoes, smoothies and chilaquiles.

Kids are getting new — and hopefully more appetizing — food options this year after a slew of summer taste testing events garnered feedback from students across the city. Officials hope the updated menu will appease students who have complained about the unappetizing, stale and “icky” food they have previously been served.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said over the summer that school meals are the largest target of student complaints he’s heard in his time with the district. Kids made their views plenty clear at the tasting events, letting it be known when they found food “gross,” “really bad” or “dry.”

“Nutrition is a key part of our students’ well-being. Making sure we provide students with nutritious and delicious menu options — while also expanding their palates — is a key part of our school meal program,” Martinez said in a statement Thursday announcing the new meal options.

CPS students taste tested breakfast tacos and veggie pasta salads this summer.

CPS students taste tested breakfast tacos and veggie pasta salads this summer.

Nereida Moreno/WBEZ

Those include smoothies, baked potatoes with chili and cheese, veggie pasta salad, Asian noodle salad, Chicago ham frittata, pierogis, BBQ tofu and more. Breakfast tacos — many students’ favorite item — and pizza, will remain options.

The district’s food vendors, Aramark and Open Kitchens, also made tweaks to existing meals based on kids’ feedback, officials said. About 2,100 students across 41 schools participated in the taste tests.

Chili cheese with sour cream, raisins and milk

A group of students at Phillips Academy High School created highly produced photos of CPS lunch meals last year to draw attention to the unappetizing options, like this one featuring a meal of chili with cheese and sour cream, raisins and milk.

Provided/William Hendrickson

Students have complained about CPS school lunches for years. Last year, a group of students at Phillips Academy High School teamed up with a teacher to creatively highlight those gripes with highly produced photos of mediocre lunches. Muslim and Jewish students have also complained about the availability of halal and kosher meals that meet their religious dietary needs.

Despite those complaints, CPS officials stuck with Aramark for school meals under a new $88.5 million contract that also brought in Open Kitchens, a Chicago-based company, for a portion of the food services. The district said it sought bids from other vendors but ended up with Aramark again.

Next Up In Education
Father goes on a mission against counterfeit pills after college son’s fentanyl death
These women are getting college degrees in prison, thanks to Northwestern program
School hopes ‘life-changing’ donation — 3 horses — will help stressed students heal
First-day attendance at CPS ticks up toward pre-pandemic levels
Advocates pitch new plan for Near South CPS high school without breaking housing promises
Why aren’t more Chicago parents going for free universal preschool?
The Latest
The Sterigenics facility in Willowbrook has been closed since 2019. The first of more than 700 plaintiffs suing the company for emitting a cancer-causing fumes testified in court Thursday.
Suburban Chicago
Woman alleging fumes from Willowbrook company Sterigenics caused her breast cancer testifies in court
Sue Kamuda said she had no history of breast cancer in her family. But she did love spending as much time as possible outside where, unbeknownst to her at time time, she breathed in carcinogens spewed by a nearby plant.
By Mitch Dudek
 
QUEENCHICAGO_15.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s Chicago visit, R. Kelly’s trial continues and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Abortion rights protesters march through downtown Chicago in June after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling eliminated federal protections for abortions.
City Hall
City Council committee endorses ordinance to protect abortion rights
The proposed ordinance would prohibit Chicago police or other local government agencies from assisting investigations that seek to criminalize women who come to Chicago seeking abortions and other reproductive care.
By Fran Spielman
 
CNN anchorman Bernard Shaw appears on set at the network’s Atlanta headquarters on Friday, Nov. 10, 2000.
Obituaries
Bernard Shaw, longtime CNN anchor and Chicago native, dies at 82
Shaw, who serve in the Marines, worked as a reporter at CBS and ABC News before taking on the chief anchor role at CNN when the network began in 1980.
By Associated Press
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces the Illinois Department of Transportation will be modernizing Wood Street/Ashland Avenue which stretches more than three miles from 161st and 138th streets.
Transportation
IDOT breaks ground on $94M project to modernize south suburban roadway
The roadway on Wood Street/Ashland Avenue that stretches three miles from 161st and 138th streets has largely remained untouched for nearly a century – only receiving the occasional resurfacing.
By Manny Ramos
 