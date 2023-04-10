The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Education News Chicago

Two CPS principals removed due to ‘investigation’

The principals of Hyde Park Academy and Lindblom Math and Science Academy were removed beginning Monday.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Two CPS principals removed due to ‘investigation’
Chicago Public Schools logo

Brian Jackson/Sun-Times

Two Chicago Public Schools are functioning without their head leaders as students return from spring break, the school district confirmed.

The principals of Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood and Hyde Park Academy were both “removed” from their duties following investigations by the CPS Office of the Inspector General, according to letters sent to the school communities March 31.

The principals, Abdul Muhammad of Lindblom and Antonio Ross of Hyde Park, were removed “effective immediately due to an investigation that substantiated findings,” the letter reads.

Muhammad was reassigned to the Network 16 office and Ross was suspended pending a due process hearing.

The allegations against the principals aren’t clear, and CPS spokeswoman Samantha Hart declined to answer questions about the details of the allegations and investigations, saying the district doesn’t comment on ongoing personnel matters.

The principals will both be replaced by “administrators-in-charge,” Everett Edwards at Lindblom and Kenneth McNeal at Hyde Park, starting Monday.

The letters sent to school communities say network teams aren’t allowed to provide details on the situations.

Next Up In Education
Queens United staking a claim in male-dominated world of competitive chess
What’s driving all the faculty strikes at Illinois public universities?
Fresh off Brandon Johnson’s election, how will the Chicago Teachers Union move from outside agitators to insiders?
Chicago is the front-runner for the 2024 Democratic convention
Lawmaker pushes to scrutinize state program for children in mental health crisis
Long to-do list looms for new Mayor Johnson
The Latest
Community organizer Ronnie Mosley votes last week at Wendell Green Elementary School in the 21st Ward.
News
City Council to get new youngest member with Mosley’s win in Far South Side’s 21st Ward
The victory of community organizer Ronnie Mosley, 31, was secured on Monday with the concession of retired firefighter Cornell Dantzler, who concluded the ballots that could still arrive in the mail would not be enough to erase Mosley’s lead.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
FILE - The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The Biden administration has formally determined that Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, has been “wrongfully detained.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, April 10, 2023. (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYWAL201
Nation/World
U.S. finds Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia is being wrongfully detained
A dedicated State Department agency will now take the lead in securing the release of the reporter, who was arrested March 29 on espionage charges.
By Matthew Lee | AP Diplomatic Writer
 
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, walks into the House chamber with Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones was appointed to represent District 52 by the Metro Nashville City Council earlier in the day after being expelled the previous week for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nation/World
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee House seat
The Nashville city council voted unanimously to send Justin Jones back to the Legislature after he was ousted with a colleague last week. He immediately took the oath of office.
By Jonathan Mattise | Associated PressTravis Loller | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
FILE - Mexican musician and actor Julian Figueroa, the son of Mexican ballad singer Joan Sebastian and singer Maribel Guardia, stands amongst guests during his father’s wake at their home in Teacalco, Mexico, July 14, 2015. Figueroa died from a heart attack on April 9, 2023 at the age of 27, announced by his mother Guardia on her Instagram account. (AP Photo/Tony Rivera, File) ORG XMIT: XLAT118
Obituaries
Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa dies at 27
Julián Figueroa, the son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian, sang northern-inspired ballads backed by a traditional band. He died of a heart ailment.
By Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_04_10_at_7.03.28_PM.png
Columnists
‘Air’ entertaining movie to watch, but it raises deep questions upon reflection
The movie is about Nike’s signing of NBA rookie Michael Jordan to a shoe contract in 1984, but it’s also about the glorification of pursuing the god of profit at the expense of morality.
By Rick Telander
 